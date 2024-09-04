Week Two - Oregon State @ San Diego State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
The Oregon State Beavers started the season on a positive note last week, beating the Idaho State Bengals in Corvallis 38-15. Things only get tougher for the Beavers this week with a trip down to southern California, where the San Diego State Aztecs are waiting. Can the Beavers find success against their first FBS opponent of the year?
Here are all the things you need to know about the Beavers' first road trip under Trent Bray.
Oregon State Beavers (1-0, Pac-12/Independent) @ San Diego State Aztecs (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West)
Time: 7:30 PM PT
Location: Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, California
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: Oregon State Radio Affiliates
Betting Line: OSU -5.5 on FanDuel
The Aztecs have a new head coach too
Just as Trent Bray is in his first season as the head coach of the Beavs, Sean Lewis leads the Aztecs in his first season as their head coach.
Lewis replaced Brady Hoke this offseason after a year as Colorado's offensive coordinator and five years as the head coach at Kent State prior to that. Lewis won his Aztecs debut last week in a 45-14 win over Texas A&M Commerce.
Which quarterback is ready for the spotlight?
For San Diego State, they will roll with a true freshman quarterback as their starter with Indiana native Danny O'Neil, who threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns last week in his first college game.
For Oregon State, Idaho transfer QB Gevani McCoy made his first start in a Beavers uniform last week, where he completed nine passes on ten attempts for 114 yards and a touchdown. The Beavs are also going to continue to find ways to get redshirt freshman quarterback Gabarri Johnson involved, who showed exceptional ability as a runner throughout fall camp. Johnson also made a brief appearance in the Idaho State win, completing two passes and breaking off an 11-yard designed run.
Will Darrius Clemons make his debut?
Michigan transfer and former four-star recruit Darrius Clemons did not play in the opener due to injury. However, Bray noted this week that Clemons making his debut for the Beavers is a possibility this week. It makes sense not wanting to risk further injury to a player of Clemons' caliber, but another weapon in the passing game could be useful for Oregon State as their schedule starts to get harder.
