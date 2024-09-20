A Quick Look at the Oregon State Bigs for 2024-25
If there's one thing Oregon State basketball has it spades, it's height in the front court. With four players 6-foot-10 or taller, they should theoretically have an edge in rebounding and rim protection, especially considering the height is evenly distributed between forwards and centers. Here's a quick look at some of the Beavers' bigs.
Johan Munch | Forward | 6-foot-11 | Freshman – Munch is a first-year collegiate player from Denmark who had a really impressive run in FIBA U18 in 2023. He can shoot the ball form deep and be a real pick-and-pop threat for the Beavers in his freshman season, and will likely see the floor some despite his age.
Gavin Marrs | Forward | 7-foot | 200 pounds | Sophomore – Marrs is a returning sophomore who played sparingly last season for Oregon State. He averaged just 5.3 minutes per game and scored 0.8 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks in his minutes on the floor. Look for Marrs to see an increase in playing time this season.
Matthew Marsh | Center | 7-foot-1 | 250 pounds | Senior – A transfer from Wake Forest, England native Matthew Marsh saw a minutes decrease from his sophomore to his junior year, which was likely cause for his departure. He played 6.2 minutes per game last season and averaged 1.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and shot 66.7% from the field.
Thomas Ndong | Forward | 6-foot-10 | 245 pounds | Sophomore – Another player returning to Oregon State, Ndong is a big forward who played 9.0 minutes per game last season but struggled with efficiency, shooting just 30% from the floor. He averaged 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, but did shoot 36% from three on limited attempts.
Though these players aren't experienced, they do provide physical attributes that could lead to productive results in the future. There is some hype around Munch in particular, as his FIBA outings were impressive; he could provide floor spacing from the four or five spot depending on the lineup.
