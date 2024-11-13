Oregon State Beats Up on Western Oregon, 94-58
Last night, the Oregon State Beavers hosted Western Oregon at Gill Coliseum, beating them 94-58 in a game that was never close. Wayne Tinkle's squad started off on a 15-4 run and never looked back, and had four scorers in double figures as they got their season record to 3-0.
Leading the way for the Beavers was Nate Kingz, who scored 18 points and dished four assists. Wing Isaiah Sy finally got his shot going from deep, hitting 6-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from three after a very tough 1-of-10 from three to start the season. Michael Rataj led the team in rebounds with eight and also poured in 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
Josiah Lake II and DaJohn Craig combined for 18 points as well as the team shot 56.7% from the field and 44.4% from three. The three-point shooting has been an issue of consistency for the Beavers this season, so it was a step in the right direction to get their deep shot going.
Guard DaMarco Minor scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting overall and recorded five boards and five assists. They held Western Oregon to just 33% from the field, though they did allow 19 offensive rebounds, which resulted in 13 second-chance points for the Wolves.
For Western Oregon, just one player scored more than 10 points – Anjay Cortez had 14 points on 5-of-14 from the field, but the team struggled with efficiency overall. The Wolves, who have struggled even at the Division-II level, were simply overmatched in a game against D-I talent.
Oregon State's next game will be against Cal State-Fullerton on Friday, November 15, also held at Gill Coliseum. The game will tip at 7:00 Pacific time and will stream on ESPN+.
