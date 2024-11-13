Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Beats Up on Western Oregon, 94-58

The Beavers got their third win of the season on Tuesday night.

Keenan Womack

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle shouts instructions against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle shouts instructions against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Last night, the Oregon State Beavers hosted Western Oregon at Gill Coliseum, beating them 94-58 in a game that was never close. Wayne Tinkle's squad started off on a 15-4 run and never looked back, and had four scorers in double figures as they got their season record to 3-0.

Leading the way for the Beavers was Nate Kingz, who scored 18 points and dished four assists. Wing Isaiah Sy finally got his shot going from deep, hitting 6-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from three after a very tough 1-of-10 from three to start the season. Michael Rataj led the team in rebounds with eight and also poured in 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Josiah Lake II and DaJohn Craig combined for 18 points as well as the team shot 56.7% from the field and 44.4% from three. The three-point shooting has been an issue of consistency for the Beavers this season, so it was a step in the right direction to get their deep shot going.

Guard DaMarco Minor scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting overall and recorded five boards and five assists. They held Western Oregon to just 33% from the field, though they did allow 19 offensive rebounds, which resulted in 13 second-chance points for the Wolves.

For Western Oregon, just one player scored more than 10 points – Anjay Cortez had 14 points on 5-of-14 from the field, but the team struggled with efficiency overall. The Wolves, who have struggled even at the Division-II level, were simply overmatched in a game against D-I talent.

Oregon State's next game will be against Cal State-Fullerton on Friday, November 15, also held at Gill Coliseum. The game will tip at 7:00 Pacific time and will stream on ESPN+.

More Reading Material From On SI

Week 11 - San Jose State @ Oregon State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines

Oregon State Lineman Joshua Gray Invited To 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

State of the Beavs: Should Oregon State Make A QB Change? + Beavs Baseball Schedul

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/Men's Basketball