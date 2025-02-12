Oregon State MBB Set For Quick Trip To Portland Thursday
Oregon State Beavers (17-8, 7-5 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (8-17, 3-9 WCC)
Date: Thursday, February 13
Time: 7 PM PT//10 PM ET
Location: Chiles Center - Portland, OR
TV: ESPN+
With just over two weeks until the beginning of the West Coast Conference Tournament, the Oregon State Beavers need to carve out as many wins as they can from their final six regular season games. Their next opportunity comes from a Thursday night trip to Portland for a rematch against the Pilots.
The Beavs' first matchup with Portland this year was a victory with a final score of 89-79 back on December 30.
More recently, OSU saw their ten-game home winning streak come to an end over the weekend with a 14-point loss to Saint Mary's, who currently lead the league with an 11-1 mark in the WCC, 21-4 overall. Wayne tinkle understandably expressed frustration with his and his team's performance in that game. OSU lost the rebounding battle 30-28 and turning in their worst shooting percentage of the season, making just 36.5% of their field goals.
Wins have been hard to come by for Portland this season. Their last game resulted in a 47-point drubbing by Santa Clara. A bright spot for Portland has been the play of Australian freshman Austin Rapp, winning WCC Freshman of the Week four times. He's averaging 13.3 points per game, along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
With 17 victories, the Beavs are just three away from tying their highest regular-season win total since 2020. Despite that, Oregon State continue to struggle on the road with a 1-5 record in that department this year.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Oregon State Offense Stalls in Loss To WCC Leader Saint Mary's
Pro Beavs: Ethan Thompson Signs Two-Way Contract With Orlando Magic