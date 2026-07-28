Oregon State Men's Basketball Adds New Director of Operations, Video Coordinator

The Justin Joyner era of Oregon State basketball is now well under way. Tuesday morning the school announced several additions to Joyner's front office staff. The new hires are highlighted by a new Director of Operations for the Beavers, but the team has also rounded out its video team and added some graduate assistants.

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Derek Saich will be the team's new Director of Operations. Prior to coming to Corvallis, Saich was an assistant coach for the University of Idaho women's basketball team. Last year the Vandals put together one of their best seasons, winning the Big Sky and making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years.

In addition to his time in Moscow, Saich has spent time with schools around the nation. He's been part of the basketball programs at the University of San Francisco, Texas Southern University, the University of Nevada and UC Santa Barbara.

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The Beavers also hired Shawn Moore as Assistant Director of Operations. Moore has most recently worked as assistant coach at West Valley College, a community college in Saratoga, California. Last season West Valley reached the quarterfinals in their conference tournament. Moore played for UC Santa Barbara during his collegiate career.



Oregon State's new video coordinator will be Ryan Noriega. Noriega comes to the Beavers from San Diego State, where he got his bachelor's degree, worked as a student manager for the basketball team, and then as a Graduate Assistant.

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The Beavers also hired two Graduate Assistants. Jackson Wegner is another former member of West Valley College operations team, where like Moore he was an assistant coach. Cameron McCoy comes from a little more far afield, having just finished his playing career at Oklahoma's Langston College.

These feel last the last few moves to get the men's team in place as we prepare to ramp up to the start of what's going to be a very interesting 2026 season. It's the first season of the new Pac-12, the first season under Joyner and one of the first full seasons under new Oregon State Athletic Director Kevin Griffin.

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The team has made an almost completely clean break between the Wayne Tinkle era. That extends beyond the front office and coaching staff to the on court action, as the team has eleven outgoing transfers and nine incoming transfers in the off season. In every way possible it's a whole new era for Oregon State Men's Basketball.