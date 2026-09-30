Oregon State Adds In State Quarterback Zeke Thomas to 2028 Recruiting Class

While all eyes are focused on the start of Pac-12 play, Oregon State recruiting has kept busy, adding the first new player to the team's 2028 recruiting class. The newest Beaver will be Zeke Thomas, a quarterback from Willamette High School in Eugene.

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Thomas is rated as a three star recruit by both 247sports and Rivals.com. 247 has him as the 49th best quarterback in the country, and the third best player in Oregon. Rivals has him at 55th best quarterback and the 4th best player in the state.

Thomas stands at 6'0.5" and 185 pounds. Prior to committing to Oregon State, he was committed to Boise State, but withdrew his commitment on September 19th. He announced his decision to attend Oregon State just a few days ago on the 27th. In addition to Oregon State and Boise State, he also received offers from the University of Idaho and Sacramento State.

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Thomas also plays baseball at Willamette, and plans to play baseball for the Beavers as as football. There's a few spots he could fill in on the diamond; he has experience as a right handed pitcher, an outfielder and as a utility player.

As a quarterback Thomas has been best effective as a pocket passer. He threw for 2,652 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2025, leading Willamette to a 10-1 record. Between playing quarterback and pitching, he's developed quite an arm, and he should be able to make good use of that in Corvallis.

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The Braden Atkinson era has just gotten started for Oregon State, and Atkinson, currently a sophomore, looks like he could have the starting quarterback job locked down for the next few years. Atkinson will be a senior when Thomas starts attending Oregon State.

There's a few more quarterbacks who should be on the roster then. Three star freshman Isaiah Arriza is still waiting in the wings for the Beavers, and another three star quarterback recruit, Thaddeus Thatcher, will arrive in Corvallis in 2027. When the Atkinson era does come to an end, there should be quite a competition for the Beavers next starter.

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It's hard not to see Thomas's decision to switch from Boise State to Oregon State as a vote of confidence in Jamarcus Shephard and his program. This may be the most excited fans have ever been about a 2-2 start, and that enthusiasm must be spilling out onto the recruiting trail. We'll see for sure as the Beavers' 2028 class comes together.