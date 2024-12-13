Transfer Portal: 3 Names for Oregon State to Recruit
Since the transfer portal opened on Deccember 9th, morale in the Valley Football Center has held firm. Trent Walker announced that he would stay. So did Darrius Clemons and Jeremiah Noga. The locker room, by and large, has avoided the exodus of talent which defined the previous offseason. For the first time in over a year, the Beavers aren't sellers in the portal.
Are they buyers?
I believe so. As of the day I'm writing this piece (December 13th), here are three players currently in the transfer portal who I think the Beavers should target.
1. TE Carsen Ryan
Ryan started his college career at UCLA, where he started nearly half of his games and scored 3 touchdowns in 2 seasons. He transferred to Utah for the 2024 season, where he appeared in 12 games and scored 1 touchdown. His athleticism earned him a 4 star grade out of high school, and two power-four programs gave him a shot. The lack of production suggests to me that playing time could appeal to him, which is why I think Oregon State is a good fit.
2. WR Kyron Hudson
Kyron has excellent measurables (6'2" 210 lbs), a power-conference pedigree (four seasons at USC), and ties to the state of Oregon. He was heavily recruited by former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal out of high school, and committed to the Ducks, but flipped to USC at the last minute. Like Carsen Ryan, he doesn't have the best stats (57 catches and 5 TDs in 40 games) so maybe playing time would appeal to him?
3. QB Robby Ashford
I'm praying so hard for Robby Ashford. He has all the talent in the world: out of high school, he was a four star prospect who signed with Oregon, but that only tells half of his story. When Robby wasn't competing for the Ducks QB job, he saw action with the Oregon baseball team, where he notched a double, triple, and 3 stolen bases in 20 starts.
Fun fact: his first career RBI single happened at Goss Stadium, in a March 13th 2021 game against Mitch Canham's Oregon State Beavers.
After transferring from Oregon, Robby had pit stops at Auburn and South Carolina. Injuries have been an issue. Now he's in the portal a third time, and I hope Oregon State will be his last stop. The Beavers have a lot to offer him: another chance to start, a staff that covets mobile quarterbacks, and the opportunity (potentially) to resurrect a once-promising baseball career with a three-time national championship team.
Who do YOU think the Beavers should target?