Classic in Corvallis: #25 Oregon State Takes Down #11 Washington 4-3

In what might have been one of the most exciting soccer games Paul Lorenz Field has ever seen, the 25th ranked Oregon State Men's Soccer team took down the reigning national champions, the 11th ranked Washington Huskies, 4-3. The win puts the Beavers record at 2-0-1 so far this season.

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The game opened with some early back and forth, with Washington's Alex Hall forcing an early save from John Nicholson in the tenth minute. Oregon State got some early pressure on as well, with Max Eisenberg showing his speed at several points. In the 26th minute Eisenberg got the ball on the transition and managed to get behind Washington goalkeeper Stockton Short, but the Husky defense managed to force his shot wide.

Washington got back on the attack, and in the 29th minute found the net. A foul on Milo Wray gave the Huskies a corner kick near the Beaver goal, and Alex Hall's kick found Egor Akulov's head, who got the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal for a 1-0 Washington lead.

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Oregon State got a few good chances to get that goal back. A corner from Paul Fecteau in the 34th minute got the ball to Oliver Hernandez Parra in great position, but his shot was just off target. A throw in in the 38th minute set up a great series in front of the Washington goal, but the Husky defense prevented the Beavers from getting a shot off. Tim Hoffman and Gavin Wolff both got shots off for the Beavers in the final minutes of the half, but nothing could get past the Washington defense.

After a review, that last sequence resulted in a penalty against Washington, giving the Beavers a penalty kick. Aidan Marquez took the shot, but Stockton Short made a diving save to keep the Huskies in front in the closing minutes of the first half.

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Oregon State came out of the locker room hot. In the 47th minute Gavin Wolff fired the ball to Paul Fecteau in the box, who got it to a wide open Milo Wray who fired a shot past Stockton Short to tie the game 1-1.

Not long after, in the 50th minute, the Beavers struck again. Max Eisenberg got passed the ball to Tim Hoffman near the box, and Hoffman launched an arcing shot that was just out of the reach of Stockton Short. Five minutes into the second half, an 0-1 deficit had become a 2-1 lead.

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Washington fought hard to find an equalizer, and they got it in the 59th minute. A corner from Alex Hall was headed out by the Beaver defense, but Hall got it right back and fed the ball to Harrison Bertos for the score.

Just a few minutes later the Beavers grabbed the lead back. In the 64th minute Gavin Wolff grabbed the ball on a breakaway and fed the ball to Michael Nesci in the middle of the box. Nesci's shot was blocked, but Max Eisenberg grabbed the rebound and fired it into the goal, putting the Beavers up 3-2.

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A couple minutes later the Beavers got another. Oliver Hernandez Para took a corner and served a beautiful ball to Wyatt Borso in front of the goal. Borso fired a header that looked impossible to block, and the Beavers extended their lead.

Washington almost got a ball back in the 69th minute. John Nicholson came out of the ball to defend against a charging Callum Lugton. That gave Osato Enabulele a look at the goal with Nicholson out of the way, but Enabulele's shot went wide. An extended VAR review of the contact of the play almost sent the Beavers down to 10 men, but ultimately the ref let the team play on.

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Washington kept the pressure on, and the 81st minute got one of the goals they needed. Cameron Cruz got the ball to Osato Enabulele near the goal, and Enabulele found a narrow angle to get the ball past John Nicholson. With less than ten minutes to go the Huskies only needed one more goal for the draw.

The closing minutes got more and more physical. Zack Meier picked up a yellow card for Washington, as did Evan Carlock for Oregon State. The Huskies got a pair of shots off around the 87 minute mark but Nicholson and Oregon State defense made their plays to stay in front. The teams traded another pair of yellow cards, before Washington's final shot went wide, sealing a 4-3 Beaver victory.

Up next for Oregon State is another big challenge. They'll be traveling all the way to the east coast to take on the sixth ranked Georgetown Hoyas. That game is set for Friday, September 4th, with kick off set for 4 PM Pacific.