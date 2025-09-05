Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Take Down Cal State Fullerton 4-2
After a tough trip to Indiana last week, Oregon State Men's Soccer got back to winning Thursday night, picking up a much needed 4-2 victory over Cal State Fullerton. The win puts the Beavers at 3-2 on the season.
Fullerton was the first team on the board Thursday night, picking up a goal in the 18th minute thanks to Aiden Benguard with an assist from Jose de al Torre. It didn't take too long for the Beavers to respond. In the 25th minute Fran Cortijo fed the ball to Arnau Farnos right in front of the goal for a score.
Oregon State took the lead in the 37th minute, Fernando Hernandez got the score for the Beavers, with assists from Paul Fecteau and Tate Richards, after a furious scramble for the ball in front of the Fullerton goal after a corner kick from Richards.
Less than a minute later Cal State Fullerton's Avery Huggins was given a red card, reducing the Titans to ten men for the rest of the game. The Beavers took the opportunity to put a few more shots on the Cal State goal, but couldn't get another goal before the end of the half.
The start of the second half was foul heavy, with neither side getting any good scoring opportunities, but in the 60th minute of the game Oregon State finally got another chance. On a quick break after a Cal State Fullerton corner kick, Nico Nee found Fran Cortijo with some room, and Cortijo fired a sniper shot that found the bottom left corner of the goal, putting the Beavers up 3-1.
The Titans answered almost immediately, scoring just 25 seconds later with a penalty kick goal from Fernando Valenzuela. Oregon State got a few more decent scoring chances, with Farnos and Nee getting shots on goal, but it took them until the 88th minute to break through.
It would be Arnau Farnos in the end, picking up his second goal of the night. This time he was assisted by Aidan Marquez. Marquez and Farnos flat out beat the Fullerton defense, with Marquez setting up Farnos for an easy goal right in front of the net. Perfect execution from Oregon State.
Farnos was once again the star of the show for the Beavers, with two goals on 10 total shots, four of them on goal. He'll be a front runner for the West Coast Conference's Offensive Player of the Week again.
This was the Beavers last home game until October. After a week off, they'll face San Diego State on Friday, September 12th, the first of three California road games the Beavers will play in September.