Oregon State Men's Soccer News: Beavers Pick Up WCC Awards, Cancel Wednesday Match
After a dominant win over Santa Clara on Sunday, Oregon State cleaned up at the West Coast Conference's weekly awards, with Arnau Farnos taking Offensive Player of the Week and John Nicholson winning Defensive Player of the Week.
Farnos has been the WCC's top scorer this season, 13 goals and 7 assists. Two of those goals came Sunday against the Broncos, the Beavers' first two goals of the game, giving the team an early lead they managed to build on.
This is the third time this season that Farnos's has won the WCC's Offensive Player of the Week Award having won back to back awards on September 29th and October 6th. It's the fourth time any Beaver has won the award, with Fabian Straudi earning the honor in the first week of the season.
This is the first time that Nicholson has won the award, after shutting out Santa Clara in Oregon State's 6-0 win. Nicholson also had an assist in that game, a long goal kick that set up Iker Carbonell Garcia for a goal. This is the second time a Beaver has won the award this season; Carbonell Garcia won the award in week one.
Oregon State remains 15th in the national rankings after their victory over Santa Clara, with two other WCC ahead of them, Portland in 6th and San Diego in 7th. The Beavers and Pilots tied earlier in the season, and Oregon State will host the Toreros in the final game of the season. That'll be one to watch.
In other Men's Soccer news, the team cancelled their game against UT Rio Grande Valley, which was scheduled for tomorrow at 8 PM PT. There's a significant risk of inclement weather Wednesday night, and a late non conference game just wasn't worth the risk. Oregon State's next game will instead be Saturday evening against Pacific.