Oregon State Men's Soccer Shut Out By Georgetown in 3-0 Loss

In a battle between two of the top ten teams in the country, the #5 Georgetown Hoyas dominated the #10 Oregon State Beavers, picking up a 3-0 win. The loss drops the Beavers to 2-1-1 on the season.

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After some early back and forth, Georgetown got some consistent pressure around the 25 minute mark. The Hoyas pinned Oregon State near their goal, with the Beavers being unable to find a deep clear. After a pair of corner kicks, the Hoyas finally broke through in the 14th minute, with David Urrutia finding the net with a deep strike, with an assist from Mateo Ponce Ocampo.

Georgetown kept the pressure on, and found a second goal in the 19th minute. A header from Mitchell Baker did the damage, with an assist from Eric Howard, putting the Hoyas up 2-0 with the first half not even half over.

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Oregon State continued to struggle to get the ball to Georgetown's side of the field. The Georgetown defense completely took Max Eisenberg out of the game, keeping him off the ball for most of the first half. After an early shot by Wyatt Borso, the Beavers second shot didn't come until the 27th minute, with Hoya goalkeeper Charlie DeMarco making an easy save against Paul Fecteau.

The Hoyas added one more goal before the end of the first half. In the 36th minute Jack Brown launched a deep pass to Mitch Baker, and Baker beat both Beaver defenders who were guarding him to get an open look at the goal. He fired the ball past John Nicholson, giving Georgetown a 3-0 lead headed into the break. Matthew Helfrich also picked up an assist on the goal.

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Georgetown went right back on the attack to open the second half, with Jordi Sada-Pax forcing John Nicholson's first save of the game in the 52nd minute. The Beavers managed to keep Georgetown from scoring, but couldn't manage to generate any offensive pressure of their own. In the 64th minute, what looked to be a rough injury took Evan Carlock out of the game, adding further woes to the Beavers' night.

Nicholson picked up a save for the Beavers in the 72nd minute, leaping to deflect a Terrance Reynolds shot. With less than 20 minutes to go Georgetown took their foot off the gas, still attacking fiercely when near the goal but mostly playing for possession time.

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That gave the Beavers a few opportunities, Max Eisenberg finally managed to show off his speed, forcing a diving save from Charlie DeMarco in the 74th minute, and the Beaver defense did a better job of getting the ball out of their side of the field. A header from Gonzalo Aranaz gave the Beavers their best chance at a goal in the 83rd minute, but DeMarco just managed to make the save. Oregon State never got that goal, falling 3-0 in the end.

Hopefully this is a loss the Beavers can grow from. Oregon State's young forwards generated almost no offensive presence in the first half, and a scant amount in the second. Georgetown's skill and athleticism overwhelmed them, and they were slow to adapt. As the season goes and and the team builds experience they should get better, but as of now they're simply not at the same level as a team like the Hoyas.

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The Beavers have another tough test ahead of them. On Tuesday, September 8th, they'll be in Charlottesville to take on the Virginia Cavaliers. The Cavs have struggled to open the season, but their a team with a strong pedigree and would love to take down the Beavers to get their season back on track.