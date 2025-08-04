Oregon State Men's Soccer: Taking a Look at 2025's Forwards
We're less than a week away from Oregon State Men's Soccer kicking off the start of their season with an exhibition match against Portland on August 10th. Before that, we should take a quick look at this year's Beavers. Oregon State is coming off a first round exit in the NCAA Tournament, and like any off season 2025 has seen some big changes on the team. We'll start things off by looking at this year's forwards.
Last year Sergi Solans and Ellis Spikner gave the Beavers an incredibly effective forward tandem. Solans scored 14 goals for the Beavers last season, and added three assists, while Spikner finished the year with three goals and seven assists. That's a lot of scoring to replace.
The returning forwards in 2025 don't have much experience, but a couple saw some action for Oregon State. Aidan Marquez appeared in three games, and picked up a goal against Santa Clara. Paul Fecteau appeared in one game for the Beavers last season, but only played for four minutes.
The biggest name to watch among the forwards this season is Nico Nee. Nee just led the Princeton Tigers to an Ivy League Tournament Championship. He scored five goals and added one assist across 14 games for the Tigers, and could be one of the most important additions the Beavers have made this offseason.
Two freshmen round out the forwards for the Beavers. Max Eisenberg is a Portland product who has spent some time with Portland Timbers Academy, while Mamadou Diallo comes to Corvallis from Sint Truiden in Belgium. Redshirt seasons for both wouldn't be shocking, but with the Beavers only sporting 5 forwards on the roster its not impossible either sees some play.
Oregon State doesn't usually run more than two forwards, so expect Nee and Marquez to get starting looks early, but some experimentation, especially early in the season, is to be expected. We'll be back tomorrow to take a look at Oregon State's midfielders, and some of their most important returning players.