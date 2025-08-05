Oregon State Men's Soccer: Taking a Look at 2025's Midfielders
We're back for another look at this year's Oregon State Men's Soccer team. Today we'll look at the Beavers' midfielders, a group that returns some of last season's most prominent players. Here's who's back in 2025.
Oregon State's midfielders are led Arnau Farnos and Fabian Straudi, two names that should be very familiar to OSU soccer fans. After Sergi Solans, Farnos was the team's top scorer last season, with 9 goals and 3 assists. He was also the West Coast Conference's Midfielder of the Year, and was named a third team All American by the United Soccer Coaches.
Straudi was no slouch either putting together a two goal and 12 assist season for the Beavers. He made the WCC's Second Team, and was also named to the United Soccer Coaches All Region Second. Farnos and Straudi gives the Beavers one of the strongest midfield duos in the conference.
Who else will show up in the midfield is an open question. Farnos and Straudi are the only returning midfielders who saw playtime for the Beavers, so younger players and transfers are going to fill in the gaps. The Beavers picked up a pair of graduate transfers, Tate Richards from Missouri Valley College and Lucas Fernandez Kim from UC Davis. Both have significant starting experience.
Junior Victor Ferrando has also joined the team this season, and could be an immediate asset. Ferrando has experience in the Spanish league system, having most recently played for fifth tier team Vall de Uxó.
A trio of freshmen round out the Beavers' depth chart. Diego Rodriguez is coming off a redshirt season in 2024 and could finally see some time on the field this season. Oliver Hernandez Parra comes to Corvallis after spending time with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy, while Tim Hoffman has experience in the German league system, most recently with St. Pauli's U19 club.
Of the new arrivals Ferrando feels like the most likely to make an immediate impact. He fits the mold of previous Oregon State standouts, and slots in nicely alongside Farnos and Straudi. Fernandez Kim might be the front runner for another starting spot, but there's going to be a variety of looks the Beavers show over the season.
That's all for today. Tomorrow we'll finish up our previews of this year's Oregon State Men's Soccer team with a look at the defenders and goalkeepers.