Oregon State Women's Soccer Battles Utah to 1-1 Tie

The Oregon State Women's Soccer team continues to improve. The Beavers picked up their first tie of the season after a tough battle against the Utah Utes ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The tie gives the Beavers an overall record of 1-5-1 this season.

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Both teams played aggressively early, with the Utes' Shannon Davis and the Beavers' London Tsuma both getting early shots off. Utah got a great opportunity for a goal in the 10th minute, when a Tsuma handball gave Reese Clem a penalty kick. Clem beat Oregon State goalkeeper Libby Brooker to put the Utes up 1-0.

The Beavers didn't wilt under pressure though. While in other games this season the Beavers struggled to generate an offensive attack early in the game, Oregon State managed to hang with Utah during the first half. The Utes did manage to out shoot the Beavers 7-4 in the half, but Oregon State definitely had its chances.

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That finally paid off in the 41st minute. Sophia Zboyan got the ball to Grace Wetzel on the right wing, and Wetzel made a sharp pass to Abby Smith in front of the goal. Abby Smith managed to deflect the ball past Utah goalkeeper Anna Solomon to tie the game 1-1 just before the end of the half.

Oregon State had a great chance to take the lead early in the second, when a foul gave Grace Wetzel a free kick near the goal. Wetzel put the ball in the middle of the crowd in front of the goal, and it took a favorable bounce for the Beavers, but Abby Solomon managed to clear the ball before it could roll in.

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The Utes responded by putting consistent pressure on the Oregon State goal. Over a three minute stretch starting at the 53rd minute they had four corner kicks, putting forcing a pair of blocks from the Beavers before Oregon State finally managed to clear the goal.

That back and forth continued for the rest of the half. Utah more of an advantage compared to the first half, out shooting the Beavers 19-8, but they couldn't get anything past Libby Brooker, who made four saves Sunday afternoon.

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In the 80th minute Sophie Bellini appeared to give Utah the lead, after getting behind the Beaver defense and getting the ball past Brooker, but the goal was called off due to off sides. That was the last best chance at a second half goal. Utah's Kori Pickelle and Julia Oka forced late saves from Brooker, but neither could get the Utes the lead back. The Beavers hung on for the 1-1 tie.

It was another solid game from Libby Brooker, and Abby Smith looked great, with one goal and two shots. Lea Gentry had three shots Sunday afternoon, and Sophia Zboyan and Grace Wetzel both made big contributions for the Beavers. Despite not getting the win, the team feels like it's starting to gel.

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The next test for the Beavers will be Seattle. The Redhawks are coming to Corvallis on Thursday, September 10th, looking to take down their former West Coast Conference rival.