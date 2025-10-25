Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Tie Pacific 0-0 on Senior Day
Oregon State and Pacific have been trailing the rest of the pack in the West Coast Conference women's soccer standings for most of the season. With both teams needing a win, instead Saturday's match ended in a 0-0 tie, putting the Beavers overall record at 2-9-5, and their conference record at 1-6-1.
The story of the first half was Oregon State's aggression being shut down by Pacific goaltender Lis Van Herwijnen. The Beavers out shot the Tigers 10 to 2, with Lindsey Antonson, Mia Erba and Avery Pleiman each forcing saves from the Pacific keeper.
The second half was the opposite. Other than a Alyssa White shot that bounced off the crossbar, the Beavers didn't get any strong chances at a goal. Instead, it was the Tiger offense that took control, out shooting Oregon State eight to three.
The Tigers kept Mya Sanchez busy in the second half, putting four shots on goal. Sanchez was unbeatable though, finishing the day with four saves and a clean sheet. The Beaver defense also came up big, particularly Megan Turi, who came up with a big block in 67th minute to keep the game even.
This felt like the Beavers last best chance for a second win in the West Coast Conference. If they can't get a win against another struggling team at home, what are they going to do on the road against Seattle or Gonzaga, or at home against Saint Mary's, one of the top teams in the conference?
If they want that second win they'll need to upset someone. Their first chance is next Saturday, November 1, when the team travels north to Seattle to take on the Redhawks.