Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Shut Out By Saint Mary's 3-0 in Final Home Game of Season
Oregon State's final home game of the 2025 season was Wednesday night, and in another rainy game the Beavers couldn't find a way to get the ball into the net, falling to Saint Mary's 3-0. The loss drops the Beavers to 2-11-5 overall, and 1-5-2 in conference play.
The Gaels got on the board in the 11th minute, with Sydney Middaugh scoring from distance with an assist from Savannah Schwarze. SMU's second goal came in the 35th minute, after Molly Silva got a shot off from a tricky angle that Mya Sanchez didn't seem to be expecting.
The final goal of the night was Sydney Middaugh's second. In the 40th minute Mya Sanchez blocked a Savannah Schwarze shot, but couldn't cover the ball, allowing MIddaugh to swoop in and put the ball into the bottom of the goal. 3-0 Gales, which would be the final.
This game was a microcosm of the Beavers' problems this season. Mya Sanchez had a fairly good game, with seven saves, but the Oregon State defense did her no favors. They struggled to block much from getting to Sanchez, and couldn't generate any offense of their own.
Oregon State managed only one shot on goal during the game, a blast from Avery Pleiman in the 30th minute. Adele Schwab also got a decent shot off with a header in the 76th minute, but it was just wide right. For the most part, the game was played at Saint Mary's pace.
The Beavers last chance for a third win this season will be on Saturday, November 8th. Oregon State will travel to Spokane to take on Gonzaga, currently 6-9-2 on the season. Kick off is set for 1 PM PT.