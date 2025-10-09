Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers WCC Woes Continue With 1-0 Loss to San Francisco
Oregon State is still in search of their first win in the West Coast Conference this season after falling to the San Francisco Dons in a 1-0 contest Wednesday night. The loss drops the Beavers to 1-7-4 on the season, and 0-4 in WCC play.
Carly Carraher, Rin Choi and Paula Figueroa got some early shots off for the Beavers, with Figueroa forcing a save from San Francisco goalie Tyra Bengtsson-Stenseth, but ultimately it was the Dons who would score the first and only goal of the night. In the 27th minute San Francisco's Hannah Burns found Lindsey Chau on the perimeter, and Chau used some fast footwork to beat two Beaver defenders and put the ball into the net.
The Dons kept the pressure up, forcing 4 saves from Mya Sanchez during the first half. Oregon State got a few decent shots off, but none were on target. In the second half, Oregon State's offense picked up the pace, putting 12 total shots, five of them on goal.
Unfortunately, San Francisco was able to match that pace, with 14 shots and six shots on goal. The Dons hammered Mya Sanchez, but she only allowed in the one goal in the first half, posting a six save game. Another solid performance from Sanchez in a Beaver loss.
In match up between two teams that hadn't found a win in the West Coast Conference, ultimately the Dons prevailed. The Beavers next chance will come on Sunday, October 12th, when they'll be back home to host San Diego. Kick off is set for 12 PM PT.