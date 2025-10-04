Oregon State Women's Soccer: Portland Bends But Doesn't Break in 1-0 Win Over Beavers
Oregon State's troubles in the West Coast Conference continues Saturday afternoon, as the Beavers dropped to 0-3 in the conference after a 1-0 loss to the Portland Pilots. The loss drops Oregon State's overall record to 1-6-4
Out of the gate Portland was clearly the better team on the field. In the first half the Pilots dominated time of possession. The Pilots out shot the Beavers seven to nothing in the first half, and even that doesn't speak to how much they controlled the flow of the game early.
Around the 12th minute Portland started hammering the goal, forcing an amazing block from Adele Schwab and a pair of saves from Mya Sanchez. In the 19th minute they finally found their opening, when Pilot Mao Ito pick-pocketed the ball and launched a long shot at the Beaver goal, catching Mya Sanchez out of position and putting Portland up 1-0
The second half of the game was very different, but didn't change the result of the game. Oregon State came out much more aggressive, Mia Erba took the Beavers first shot of the game in the 48th minute. Portland eventually found their footing, and the rest of the game was a battle.
The Beavers out shot the Pilots six to four in the second half, with their best scoring chance coming in the 70th minute when Mia Erba forced a diving save from Portland goalie Sophia Hills, and got another shot off the rebound. Their last chance to tie the game came in the 89th minute, when Avery Pleiman got the ball in front of the goal and took her shot, but Hills made the save.
The Beavers next chance at a West Coast Conference win will come next Wednesday, October 8th. They'll be in San Francisco to take on the Dons.
