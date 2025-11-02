Oregon State Women's Soccer: Caroline Penner Scores Four as Seattle Blows Away Beavers 4-1
As the regular season winds down, Oregon State women's soccer is still looking for their second win in the West Coast Conference. They didn't get it on the road in Seattle, as the Redhawks dominated the Beavers in a 6-1 Seattle win. The loss drops Oregon State to 2-10-5 overall, and 1-6-3 in the conference.
The Redhawks took the lead early, with Kyla Schuster scoring a goal for Seattle in the second minute of the game, with an assist from Caroline Penner. Penner added a second goal for Seattle in the 10th minute, assisted by Schuster. Penner tacked on another goal in the 14th minute, this time with a a Kailee Wilson assist, and by the 15 minute mark the Redhawks had a 3-0 lead.
While this was happening Oregon State could not find any way in on the Seattle defense. The Beavers only shot of the early game came 1:20 into the game, with Adele Schwab forcing save from Kassidy Kirgan. Following that, the Redhawks completely took control of the game, and they wouldn't let up.
A fourth goal for the Redhawks came in the 26th minute, this time from Kailee Wilson with assists from Marla Gaudlits and Kyla Schuster. The Redhawks fifth goal came in the 29th minute, with Penner completing her first half hat trick with an assist from Zoe Hopkins.
The Beavers finally got some offense together towards the end of the first half. Hailey Martinez and Madison Paolini got some shots off jsut before the 40 minute mark, and Nathalie Mejia forced a save from Kassidy Kirgan shorty afterward. Nathalie Lewis finally got the Beavers on the board in the 44th minute, beating a sliding save attempt from Kirgan to get Oregon State a goal. At the half, OSU trailed 5-1.
After some back and forth at the start of the second half, Penner added a fourth goal to her scoresheet in the 60th minute to get the Redhawk lead back to five. The rest of the second half was low on action. Seattle protected their lead, and while the Redhawks got a few decent shots off the Beaver defense was better about keeping them away from the goal. Oregon State never managed to get a good look at the Seattle goal in the second, with the Redhawks prevailing 6-1 in the end.
There are two games left on Oregon State's schedule. First up is Saint Mary's, who come to Corvallis next Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, the Beavers will travel to Spokane to take on Gonzaga on Saturday, November 5th. These are two of the WCC's best teams, so it's going be tough for the Beavers to pull of a win, but the season's not done yet. There's still time for surprises.