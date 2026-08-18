Oregon State Women's Soccer Preview: Beavers Take On Bushnell Beacons in Midweek Match Up

After opening the season on the road with a pair of 2-0 losses against South Carolina and Lipscomb, the Oregon State Women's Soccer team is back in Corvallis for their home opener. They'll take on the Bushnell Beacons Wednesday evening, with kick off set for 6:00 PM Pacific.

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The Beacons are an NAIA school in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. After finishing with a 6-6-4 overall record and fifth place finish in the conference standings, head coach Halle Meadows left to take the head coaching job at Chico State.

In her place, the Beacons hired Toni Malone as their new head coach. Malone is actually a former Beaver, playing for Oregon State from 2015 to 2019. After her time at Oregon State, she spent time in European pro leagues in Austria, Scotland and Finland. Prior to joining Bushnell she was an assistant coach for the Westside Metros of the Women's Premier Soccer League.

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The good news for Malone and the Beacons is that a lot of their top talent stuck around despite the coaching change. The team's top scorer, Elidia Cervantes Carlos, is back after scoring seven goals and two assists in her freshman season. Forward Ohu Miles and midfielder Charlotte Vandercar, also sophomores, fill out a young core group that should lead the team over the next few seasons.

On defense there's a few questions for the Beacons. Ana Augusto, who started 15 games in goal for Bushnell in 2025, graduated, and the team now only has one goalkeeper on the roster, redshirt freshman Gabriella Montes. Montes got a bit of time last season, appearing in four games and starting two, posting a 1.32 goals against average.

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Adrie Lader and Brooke Richardson give the Beacons a pair of seniors at defender, though Richardson doesn't have much starting experience, but the rest of the Bushnell defender group is freshmen. It underscores the fact that Bushnell is a very young team still under construction.

The Beacons haven't played a game yet, so we can't say for sure how far along that construction is. The Beacons actually have Wednesday's game listed as an exhibition, while the Beavers have it as a regular season game. It's unclear where this disconnect is coming from

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Regardless, this feels like a good test for the Beavers. After a pair of road games where they were underdogs, this is a game where Oregon State should set the pace on offense. South Carolina only allowed the Beavers one shot, and while the Beavers performed better against Lipscomb, they couldn't convert on their biggest chances and gave the Bisons too many opportunities.

If Oregon State can't find a way to get a goal on the board against the Beacons Wednesday, we could be in for a very long season. We'll find out tomorrow night, with kick off set for 6 PM Pacific. The game will be broadcast on YouTube.