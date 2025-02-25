Oregon State Softball: Recapping a Busy Weekend for the Beavers
Oregon State Softball had a busy weekend. While participating in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California over the weekend, the Beavers played in 6 games over 4 days. The Beavers went 3-3 in those games, improving their record to 6-8 overall.
First up was a face-off with Tennessee on Thursday. The Volunteers are one of the best teams in the country, and they sure looked like it against Oregon State, hammering the Beavers 10-0. Tennessee starting pitcher Erin Nuwer allowed only 2 hits over the game.
RELATED:
Oregon State Softball: Beavers Go 0-2 On First Day of Wilson Tournament
In the second game of Thursday's double-header the Beavers were matched up against Cal State Northridge. Oregon State snapped their five game losing streak with a tough fought 1-0 victory over the Matadors. It took the Beavers all 7 innings to get a run on the board, but in the bottom of the seventh a Samantha Gutierrez double scored Isabella Valdez for the winning run.
On the mound, Ellie Garcia put together an amazing game, picking up her second win of the season for a 2-1 record. Garcia allowed 4 hits and a walk while striking 5 CSUN batters.
The Beavers' only Friday game was a late one against UC Santa Barbara, where they fell to the Gauchos 3-2. Oregon State didn't take long to score Friday afternoon, picking up a run in the first inning off of a Morgan Howey single.
RELATED:
Oregon State Softball: Beavers Split Opening Day With One Win, One Loss
UCSB took the lead in the bottom of the first when Delaina Ma'ae sent the ball over the left field wall for a two run homer. The Beavers tied things up in the top of the sixth thanks to a Nicole Donahue solo home run, but the Gauchos took the lead right back in the bottom of the inning when an error Paige Bambarger allowed a run to score, setting up a 3-2 UCSB win.
Saturday was a good day for Beaver softball. The day started with a big, 7-5 win over the Long Beach State 49ers. The 49ers carried a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning, where the Beavers finally got a run from an Ella Dardis single. The sixth inning is when the game really broke open for the Beavers.
The scoring started with a Jaeya Butler single, and then Ella Dardis was walked with the bases loaded for another run. A sac fly from Jada Lewis added a third, and a big double from Morgan Howey added the fourth and fifth. Finally a Paige Bambarger single added the sixth and final run of the inning, for a 7-2 Beaver lead.
RELATED:
Oregon State Baseball Falls 10-4 in Clash with Minnesota in Round Rock
Long Beach State made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, when a three run homer from Rebekah Durazo got the 49ers within two, but that was as close as they got. Oregon State picked up their first win of the day 7-5.
The Beavers second win of the day was a little less dramatic. Against Rutgers, the Beavers and Scarlet Knights put together 4 scoreless innings. In the top of the fifth, Jada Lewis sent the ball deep over left center field for a three run homer, the only scoring of the day. After two more scoreless innings, Oregon State took a 3-0 win. Logan Hulon struck out 3 while allowing 1 hit and 1 walk, picking up her third win of the season.
The Beavers final game, Sunday afternoon against Seattle, was almost the inverse of their game against Long Beach State. This time it was the Beavers who put together an early lead before a big late game surge from the Redhawks gave them the win.
RELATED:
Oregon State Baseball Falls To Oklahoma in First Loss of 2025
Oregon State's scoring got started in the bottom of the first, when a single from Samantha Gutierrez scored two. The Beavers added to that total with a pair of home runs; a solo shot from Jaeya Butler in the bottom of the fourth and a two run blast from Lici Campbell in the bottom of the fifth.
Seattle picked up their first run in the top of the fifth, and tied the game in the top of the sixth when a Karen Spadafora single and an Amanda Morris double scored 4 for the Redhawks. A Jasmine Wehn single in the top of the seventh scored two more to give Seattle the lead, and Oregon State couldn't find anything in the bottom of the inning to pull off the comeback.
Next weekend will be another packed one for Oregon State softball. The Beavers are traveling to Arizona, where Arizona State and Grand Canyon University are hosting a tournament. The Beavers have two games in Tempe against the Sun Devils, along with games against Utah State, Seattle (again) and Grand Canyon in Phoenix.