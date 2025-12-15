Oregon State Women Fall To Arizona State 55-53 in Overtime

The Oregon State women overcame an early deficit in Sunday's game against Arizona State, with a Tiara Bolden three sending the game to overtime. Unfortunately, the Beavers couldn't finish the comeback, falling to the Sun Devils 55-53 in OT to drop to 6-5 on the season.

The Beavers shooting took awhile to warm up, going 3-12 from the field and scoring six points in the first quarter. That allowed Arizona State to build a small lead, with a Deborah Davenport three putting the Sun Devils up by five, 11-6, at the end of the quarter.

In the second the Beavers finally found some shooting, with seven points from Jenna Villa helping get Oregon State get within one of Arizona State before a Lara Alonso layup gave the Beavers the lead. Arizona State recovered, with Heloisa Carrera and Jyah Lovett closing the half strong to put ASU back up five, 26-21.

Four quick points from Carrera at the start of the third put the Sun Devils up 9 before a three from Ally Schimel got the Beavers some momentum back. After Carrera's earlly run, the OSU defense managed to lock down Arizona State, allowing only eight points in the quarter, allowing the Beavers to cut down the deficit to just two points, 34-32, headed into the fourth.

McKinna Brackens and Gabby Elliott teamed up to get the Sun Devil lead back up to nine with five minutes left in the game. Threes from Ally Schimel and Tiara Bolden managed to get that back down to three with two minutes left, and another three from Bolden with 26 seconds left in regulation tied the game, sending both teams to overtime.

Another three from Bolden gave the Beavers an early lead in extra time, but those were the only points the Beavers would get in OT. A layup from Mckinna Brackens and a three from Last-Tear Poa put the Sun Devils up two, and a Kennedie Shuler layup right as time expired would not go in, handing the Beavers a 55-53 loss.

Jenna Villa led the Beavers in scoring, with 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Tiara Bolden also broke double digits, with 9 of her 13 points coming from her three late threes. She also added six rebounds and one assist.

Sunday's game will be the Beavers last at home this year. next week the team will be in Hawaii for the Maui Classic, facing Montana State on Friday December 19th and Liberty on Saturday, December 20th.