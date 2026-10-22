Scott Rueck and the Oregon State Women Are Ready to Compete in the New Pac-12

After a few years in the wilderness, Scott Rueck and the Oregon State women are just weeks away from resuming Pac-12 basketball. Rueck spoke to the press at the team's media day about how the team is approaching the new season,

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"We're not as big," was one of Rueck's first notes on this year's Beavers. The team lost 6'8" Nene Sow and 6'5 Lizzy Williamson in the offseason, and while they recruited 6'4" Maria Ignatchenko, she's the tallest player on the roster. "It allows us to do different things. It's been a while since I've had a team that hasn't had that formidable presence at the room. We're going to have to do it in different ways this year."

Lara Alonso-Basurto, at 6'3" is expected to be a big part of the Beavers new front court in her sophomore season. "I see the next level of confidence and calm and understanding, and the way she's reading the game," Rueck said about Alonso-Basurto, "more veteran, more under control. I see her demanding the basketball around the room. Defensively competing at a different level than she was able to a year ago."

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The other big question hanging over this year's team is the eligibility of Catarina Ferreira. The West Coast Conference Tournament MVP of two years ago missed all of last season with an injury, and her initial request for a medical waiver for another year of eligibility was denied. Ferreira has filed an appeal, which is still being processed.

"If we are to add Cat back, you're adding a dynamic playmaker. The ultimate veteran, been there done that. Played for her national team after her run through Vegas with us. The confidence that she plays with, that she carries herself with, there's a presence with Cat that raises everyone else up."

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While Ferreira's status is up in the air, Oregon State's 2026 outlook is bolstered by the return of one of the team's most important veterans. Kennedie Shuler has been a Beaver since before the demise of the previous Pac-12. While many elected to stay, Shuler has stuck with Oregon State through some tumultuous waters, and is now one of the times most important veterans.

"That stability, that confidence, it just oozes out of her onto everybody else. The pride that Beaver nation has in her, the continuity," Rueck said about Shuler, "She is what Oregon State is. The hardest worker you can find. A competitor. Loyalty is what we talk about but she's just made good decisions. She's in a great place."

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Rueck and the Beavers start their season on November 1st, hosting Seattle Pacific.