Oregon State Women's Basketball: A Very Different Group of Beavers is About to Take the Court
After one of the most tumultuous off-seasons in Oregon State history, the Beavers are about to hit the basketball court again, with a very different team then the one that went to the Elite 8 back in March. Most of the big names on that team, including Reagan Beers, Timea Gardiner and Talia von Oelhoffen, have left through the transfer portal, and OSU is about to start their first season against their temporary home in the West Coast Conference.
One thing hasn't changed though, and that thing is the most important bit of continuity Oregon State will carry into the next season. Scott Rueck is still the Beavers' head coach. Rueck has brought the Beavers through some hard times before, and if anyone can get the program on sure footing in this new era, it's Rueck.
A few players will be returning from last year's team. The biggest name is AJ Marotte. Despite injuries, Marotte was a full time starter last season, and her experience gives the Beavers a valuable asset to build around. While she didn't consistently put up big numbers last season, Marotte definitely has untapped potential, and she has already been named to the All West Coast Conference Preseason Team.
A few other players return alongside Marotte. Sela Heide will be one of the most important returnees to watch. Heide, at 6'7", will suit the Beavers needs for a big player in the post, and she has already demonstrated some incredible blocking skills. Susanna Yepes will likely make her Beaver debut this season, and could be another key contributor in the front court, as will Kelsey Rees. Meanwhile Kennedie Shuler should provide a lot of assistance for the Oregon State back court.
The Beavers also have an interesting group of Freshman coming in this season. Elisa Mehyar, a 6'5" forward from Denmark, should give the Beavers another strong presence in the post. Guard Cloe Vecina has experience on Spain's Under 18 program, and Ally Schimel has earned honors as one of the best players in the state of Oregon.
Of course, who is playing for the Beavers is only half of the story this season. The other half is who the Beavers will be playing. Many of the teams of the West Coast Conference are programs Oregon State has history with. Washington State is of course a familiar face, and the Beavers take the trip to Portland to face the Pilots with some regularity.
The biggest name to watch in the conference will be Gonzaga. The Bulldogs have had a consistent presence in the NCAA Tournament, and last season won the regular season conference championship and went all the way to the Sweet Sixteen. They're the odds on favorite for a conference championship this season, placing first in the WCC's preseason poll. 2024 Player of the Year Yvonne Eljim is back for her senior season, and will be a problem for the rest of the conference.
In addition to the Bulldogs, three other teams received votes in the WCC poll. Oregon State picked up two, a nice vote of confidence for a team going through so many changes. Washington State also picked up a couple. Like the Beavers the Cougars have gone through some upheaval, but guards Eleonara Villa and Tara Wallack give them a significant shooting threat.
The final team receiving first place votes is the Beavers' new in state rival, the Portland Pilots. The Pilots won the WCC Conference Tournament last season but didn't make it out of the first round in the NCAA Tournament. The Pilots have taken a few trips to the tournament in the past, but never made it out of the first round. They've got a decent chance to make it back this season, with veteran guards Maisie Burnham and Emme Shearer returning.
We'll get our first look at this year's team tomorrow, with Oregon State headed to Fort Collins to take on Colorado State. The Rams aren't a team you can look past, so this could be a good test for a team that's still figuring itself out. Tip off is set for 4:30 PM PT.