Oregon State Women's Basketball Reveals 2024 Non-Conference Schedule
After a tumultuous offseason, Oregon State Women's Basketball is ready to start looking forward to the next season. Today the Beavers revealed their non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season, and there are some big games to look forward to, as well as some noticeable absences.
RELATED: Sydney Wiese Returning To Oregon State Women's Basketball As Assistant Coach
After an exhibition match against Westmont on November 1st, the season gets started on November 8th when the Beavers travel to Fort Collins to take on future Pac-12 member Colorado State. Following that, the Beavers will welcome Northwest Nazarene to Gill on November 12th, before travelling to Tempe to take place in the Briann January Classic on November 16th and 17th. The Beavers will face Minnesota and host Arizona State in the Tempe tournament.
To close out November, the Beavers will first travel to Champaign to take on Illinois, before flying to Nassau in the Bahamas to participate in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship over the Thanksgiving weekend. Opponents for the Nassau games have yet to be announced.
RELATED: Washington State Women's Basketball Sign New International Guard For 2024
The Beavers will finally be back in Gill at the start of December, hosting Grambling Sate on the 3rd. They'll host UC Irvine on December 15th, before heading to Hawaii to participate in the Maui Classic for their final nonconference games of the season, against Western Kentucky on the 19th and Miami on the 20th.
The most notable omission on this schedule is Oregon. The Beavers will not face the Ducks at all this season. Truly strange times we live in.
Here's the Oregon State Women's Basketball schedule at a glance.
- November 1st – Exhibition vs. Westmont (CA)
- November 8th - @ Colorado State
- November 12th - vs. Northwest Nazarene
- November 16th - vs. Minnesota in Tempe, AZ (Briann January Classic)
- November 17th - vs. Arizona State in Tempe, AZ (Briann January Classic)
- November 22nd - @ Illinois
- November 25th - Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas (Opponent TBD)
- November 27th - Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas (Opponent TBD)
- December 3rd - vs. Grambling State
- December 15th - vs. UC Irvine
- December 19th - vs. Western Kentucky in Maui, HI (Maui Classic)
- December 20th vs. Miami in Maui, HI (Maui Classic)
More Reading Material From On SI
Week 4 - Oregon State vs. Purdue: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Michigan Transfer WR Darrius Clemons Will Debut Against Purdue
WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's Loss To Ducks, Previews Purdue Matchup