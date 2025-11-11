Beavers Survive First Challenge, Earn 60-49 Win Over Air Force
Wins over Alaska Fairbanks and Corban are all well and good, but Oregon State's first real test as a team was Monday night, with Air Force coming to Corvallis to take on the Beavers. The Falcons put quite a scare into Oregon State at times, but the Beavers pulled away in the end for a 60-49 win to start the season 2-0.
Ally Schimel got the game started with a three for the Beavers, giving them a lead they would hold for the rest of the game. Tiara Bolden then got work started on a 10 point first quarter with a layup, before hitting a pair of threes that helped Oregon State establish a nine point, 17-8 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter would be closer, as Air Force's shooters started to find their footing. Keelie O'Hollaren hit a three for the Falcons to open the period, and the Falcons managed to whittle the Beaver lead down four by the five minute mark. That prompted a run from the Beavers, highlighted by a pair of threes from Ally Schimel, and by the end of the half Oregon State was up 12, 32-20.
In previous seasons the Beavers have struggled to protect their leads at the start of the second half, and that doesn't seem to have changed this year. Milahnie Perry sparked a run for 10-2 run for the Falcons with eight points in the first five minutes of the half to get Air Force with three points of the Beavers.
Lara Alonso and Ally Schimel finally got the Oregon State offense awake at that point, putting together a nine point run that got the lead back up to 12. Air Force wasn't done though, with a Keelie O'Hollaren three and a jumper froom Jordyn Devaughn getting the lead down to seven as the final quarter got started.
Devaughn hit three free throws at the start of the fourth to get the OSU lead down to four, but Tiara Bolden matched that with a three. Air Force managed to get the Beaver lead down to three, but that was as close as they'd come, with Tiara Bolden taking over the game in the closing minutes. Bolden had 11 points in the fourth quarter, ensuring Oregon State pulled away for a 60-49 win.
Bolden led the team in scoring with 23 points, six rebounds and one assist. Ally Schimel hit four threes for a 12 point game, along with three asissts and a rebound. Lara Alonso put together another double double, with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Alonso already seems to be a key part of the Beavers lineup only two games into her Oregon State career.
Another big name school is coming to Corvallis for the Beavers next game. The Beavers will face Illinois on Friday, November 14th, with tip off set for 6 PM PT.