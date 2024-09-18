Week 4 - Oregon State vs. Purdue: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
It's been a decent start to the college football season for the Oregon State Beavers, save for a loss to the Oregon Ducks last week. Now, Trent Bray's team host one of the more long-standing members of the Big Ten Conference as the Purdue Boilermakers come to town. An intriguing conflict of styles could make for an exciting game in the confines of Reser Stadium.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between the two sides.
Purdue Boilermakers (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) @ Oregon State Beavers (2-1, Pac-12/Independent)
Date: Saturday, September 21
Time: 5:30 PM PT // 8:30 PM ET
Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon
TV: The CW
Radio: Oregon State Radio Affiliates
Betting Line: OSU -5.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Purdue's Last Outing...
The Boilermakers are looking to rebound from a 66-7 loss to Notre Dame last week. It's the biggest margin in a loss in Purdue football history. That's a stat that might make some think this should be an easier game for Oregon State. However, Purdue beat Indiana State 49-0 in their first week of the season. That bad loss doesn't mean Purdue shouldn't be taken seriously.
Are Key Pieces Healthy For OSU?
Defensive back Skyler Thomas, Oregon State's leading tackler, missed a good portion of the Oregon game due to injury, but is expected to be 100% for this week's contest, per Trent Bray. Starting center Van Wells is also expected to return to the lineup. Finally, highly anticipated Michigan transfer wide receiver and former Portland-area standout Darrius Clemons is expected to play his first game for the Beavs after being kept out of the first three weeks to let an injury from fall camp fully heal.
Keep Running The Ball
Despite some solid week-to-week progression from Idaho transfer quarterback Gevani McCoy, the Beavers' offensive identity still lies in controlling the line of scrimmage and time of possession. Anthony Hankerson has cracked the top-ten nationally in terms of rushing scores with five on the season. The Beavs also are second in the nation in average time of possession with 37 minutes and nine seconds. That would help them neutralize a Purdue offense that relies on the passing game, throwing the ball over 30 times per game in 2023.
