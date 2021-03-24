Chris Duarte Adds More Honors to Historic Season

The Oregon guard has been the glue of this team all year and put the country on notice.

Oregon's Chris Duarte has been named the college International Player of the year by NetScouts Basketball. The latest distinction is part of a long list of achievements for the Ducks' star guard.

A list that includes being named the Pac-12 player of the year as well as a third-team all-American by the Associated Press. He is also one of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. The Dominican Republic native has been on a tear all season, averaging 17 points per game and shooting 53.3% from the field (42.8% 3pt FG).

Duarte also landed on the Pac-12's all-defensive team, earned by his team-leading 46 steals and 20 blocked shots. He's had quite the journey to college basketball's brightest stage, playing high school basketball in New York before playing junior college basketball at Northwest Florida State, where his all-around skill solidified him among the country's best as the No. 1 player in all of JUCO.

Duarte has consistently shown up when the team needs him, turning in his "best" scoring performance of the year in a 27-point showing against Colorado in January. The Pac-12 is a strong basketball conference in its own right, but his game doesn't sputter against more nationally recognized programs, turning in 23 points and a season-high 7 assists against BIG 10 power Iowa to help land the Ducks in the Sweet 16.

The 6-foot-6 guard is one of many international players that have come through Eugene and achieved success under Dana Altman. Canada is one country that has been particularly fruitful for the Ducks on the recruiting trail, producing Eugene Omoruyi who was selected as a third-team all-international player.

Dillion Brooks, who now plays in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies, came to Oregon from Ontario and eclipsed 1,000 career points as a sophomore. Perhaps one of his biggest plays came when he knocked down a deep three over Lonzo Ball to upset No. 2-ranked UCLA in the 2016-2017 season.

The NBA pipeline continues with the lengthy Chris Boucher, who returned to his home country and is now playing for the Toronto Raptors after coming to Eugene from Quebec. Altman's recruiting tactics are interesting to say the least, oftentimes flipping the switch to assemble a talented group in the closing months of a cycle.

Many of those players come from other countries, and their exposure to international ball gives them a unique perspective to bring to Eugene. Looking at other players on this year's roster, names like Franck Kepnang (Cameroon) and N'Faly Dante (Mali) headline those hoping to continue Altman's trend of developing international players into high-level NBA prospects.

