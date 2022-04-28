The Ducks lose a valuable piece of their 2021 roster to the transfer portal.

De'Vion Harmon is going home to the Lone Star State.

The former Oregon Ducks guard has committed to Texas Tech. He announced his decision on social media Thursday afternoon.

Harmon, a former 4-star (0.9814 per 247Sports Composite) out of Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, came to Oregon in 2021 after spending two seasons at the University of Oklahoma.

During his lone season at Oregon, Harmon immediately carved out a role on Dana Altman's squad. During the 2021-2022 season he averaged 10.8 points per game, 2.1 assists per game and 2.6 rebounds per game.

De'Vion Harmon vs. California Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

He was the No. 3 scorer for the Ducks, behind Will Richardson (14.1 points per game) and Jacob Young (10.9 points per game). Harmon was one of the better shooters from a season ago, shooting 36.7% from three-point range, and 41.5% from the field.

He continues a large wave of transfers out of Eugene this offseason, joining Franck Kepnang (Washington) and Isaac Johnson (Utah State).

De'Vion Harmon vs. UCLA Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Harmon's transfer has been an odd move, mainly because he had previously announced his decision to return to Eugene for next season, a post he has since removed from his social media. Part of the back-and-forth nature could possibly be attributed to the departure of former assistant coach Christ Crutchfield, who coached Harmon at Oklahoma and was his main recruiter.

Since the end of the 2021-2022 season, Crutchfield has taken a head coaching job at Omaha and Altman has brought in Chuck Martin to help coach the Ducks.

De'Vion Harmon vs. Washington State Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The back court in Eugene will look much different in 2022, with Harmon and Young both no longer with the program. The Ducks bringing in Dior Johnson from the high school ranks, along with Tyrone Williams and Brenan Rigsby from the junior college level.

Dana Altman has already moved quickly to address needs, landing a commitment from Colorado transfer guard Keeshawn Barthelemy on April 18.

