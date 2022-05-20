The two-time Nevada Gatorade State Player of the Year is on the move after one year in Eugene.

Former Oregon Women’s Basketball guard Taylor Bigby announced her transfer to USC.

There were reportedly plenty of suitors for the sophomore guard in the portal, as Bigby took visits to Michigan and Texas Tech before eventually landing in Los Angeles with the Trojans. Bigby was one of five players from the 2021-22 Oregon team to enter the transfer portal, and was the fourth of those players to find a new school.

Sydney Parrish, Maddie Scherr, and Kylee Watson completed their transfers; but Bigby stayed the closest to Oregon, moving to the conference rival Trojans. With the jam-packed set of guards on the Oregon roster last season, Bigby never had a chance to make a real impact in her true freshman season.

She only totaled 95 minutes on the season – the second lowest on the team. Despite her lack of playing time, the transfer is sure to hurt Kelly Graves and the Ducks going into the 2022-23 season. Bigby was a phenom in high school: a five-star recruit in the class of 2021, a two-time recipient of Nevada’s Gatorade State Player of the Year, and a three-time Nevada State Champion with Centennial High School.

With Parrish and Scherr gone, Bigby likely would have seen a boost in minutes and chances to prove herself in Eugene. Instead, Bigby will go against the Ducks at least twice a year as long as she dons USC’s maroon and gold.

