Jaz Shelley Announces Transfer Destination

Shelley has a new home after entering the transfer portal last week.

Oregon guard Jaz Shelley is transferring to Nebraska. She first announced the decision on Instagram.

She entered the transfer portal last week and quickly drew interest from other programs. As a sophomore in 2020, she played in 22 of the team's 24 games and made 11 starts.

Her best game of the season came against USC, when she scored 13 points, knocked a pair of triples, snagged two steals and had five assists.

She averaged 4 points per game, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Over her two seasons at Oregon she averaged 5.4 points and shot 39.8% from the field. The game many will remember her for was a 32-point showing against UC Riverside her freshman year, when she drained 10 3-pointers to set a new program record.

She went on to earn a Pac-12 All-Freshman Honorable Mention that season, and won a conference championship with Kelly Graves the same year.

Shelley came to Eugene as a 3-star prospect (per ESPN) in the class of 2019 from Centre of Excellence High School in Victoria, Australia. She was ranked the No. 28 point guard in her class, and signed with Holly Winterburn.

She wrote a farewell message to the Oregon program and Eugene community, saying:

"It's been a pleasure to be a part of this incredible program and community. The bond I have formed with my teammates and this university will last me a lifetime. We had a lot of great success as a team, and I am grateful to have been a part of the journey. Thank you for an unforgettable 2 years that I will cherish forever."

