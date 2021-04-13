Report: NCAA Recruiting Dead Period set to Expire June 1

The recruiting trail is set to reopen for the first time in over a year. How does this impact Oregon?

After more than a year, it appears the NCAA recruiting dead period is set to expire. The NCAA council is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and Thursday to vote on lifting the recruiting dead period.

That's what we heard over the weekend in a story from CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

Oregon was able to adjust to the dead period a lot better than other programs. The dead period merely made Mario Cristobal adapt his relentless recruiting approach to a virtual environment, in the form of Zoom calls, Facetime calls, and text messages.

And you can't argue with the results.

In the midst of a global pandemic, Cristobal and the Oregon staff were able to assemble the most talented recruiting class the Ducks have ever seen, currently ranked No. 6 in the country and No. 1 in the Pac-12, with an average commit rating of 0.9235 according to 247 Sports.

Oregon is still after one major target. We all know who I'm talking about, 5-star defensive end JT Tuimoloau.

The nation's No. 3 overall player in 2021 (according to 247 Sports), is still weighing his options and this news could be critical for Oregon's chances at landing him. We're planning for a more in-depth story on the Ducks' chances later.

So let's focus on how this news affects Oregon.

If you've been around the Oregon football facilities, especially Autzen Stadium, you know there's a special energy. The swag that comes with being Nike University means facilities that are second-to-none, and a game day atmosphere that is unmatched.

I've been covering the Ducks on the recruiting trail for a couple years now, and every recruit I talk to says the staff's energy is what sets them apart. Now, it's looking like the staff will get to meet many of these players in person for the first time.

Past recruiting events such as the Saturday Night Live camp and the spring game have been huge for Oregon recruiting, with some prospects choosing to commit during or after the event.

You can look at all the photos and videos you want. Being in Eugene on a college football Saturday is just different.

The spring game is slated for May 1, so we shouldn't expect to see any recruits on campus that weekend.

At this time we don't know if the spring game will be open to the media or fans.

The Ducks, like many programs, have been preparing for this news for a while, and are looking to capitalize by getting elite recruits on campus in June.

As we know from Reid Tingley's recent story, the Ducks are after some huge names in this class, particularly in Texas. With two Oregon commits from Texas (Hullaby and Johnson) set to visit, I wouldn't be surprised if we see the staff line their visits up with other big-time prospects from the Lone Star State.

After doing some digging, these are the recruits that have locked in official visits and are expected on campus this summer.

Note: some recruits have confirmed official visits but have not announced dates. All rankings are from the 247Sports Composite

4-star S Landon Hullaby (Mansfield,Texas)

No. 21 S, No. 50 prospect in TX

Oregon commit

Oregon Official visit confirmed, no date announced

3-star WR Stephon Johnson (Lancaster, Texas)

No. 64 WR, No. 69 prospect in TX

Oregon commit

Oregon Official visit: 6/4-6/6

5-star OL Kelvin Banks Jr. (Humble, Texas)

No. 3 OT, No. 5 prospect in TX, No. 21 overall

Oregon official visit 6/8-6/10

Other official visits: LSU (6/4-6/6), Oklahoma State (6/16-6/18), Texas (6/18-6/20), Texas ATM (6/24-6/26)

4-star OL Cameron Williams (Duncanville, Texas)

No. 34 OT, No. 43 prospect in TX

Oregon official visit 6/4-6/6

4-star OL Dayne Shor (Alpharetta, Georgia)

No. 29 OT, No. 24 prospect in GA

Oregon official visit 6/4-6/6

Other official visits: Oklahoma (6/18-6/20), Alabama, USC

4-star S Zion Branch (Las Vegas, Nevada)

No. 4 S, No. 1 prospect in NV, No. 51 overall

Oregon official visit 6/25-6/27

Other official visits: Ohio State (6/4-6/6), USC (6/18-6/20)

4-star LB TJ Dudley (Montgomery, Alabama)

No. 15 OLB, No. 9 prospect in AL

Oregon official visit: 6/4-6/6

Other official visits: UCF (6/11-6/13)

3-star DT Patrick Kutas (Memphis, Tennessee)

No. 45 DT, No. 21 prospect in TN

Oregon official visit confirmed, no date announced

Other official visits: Illinois (6/4-6/6), Virginia Tech (6/11-6/13)

3-star DT Sir Mells (Henderson, Nevada)

No. 55 DT, No. 12 prospect in NV

Oregon official visit 6/4-6/6

Other official visits: Michigan (6/18-6/20)

3-star ATH Anthony Jones (Henderson, Nevada)

No. 56 ATH, No. 11 prospect in NV

Oregon official visit (6/2021)

Other official visits: Miami (6/3-6/6), Texas (6/11-6/13)

