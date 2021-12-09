NCAA Grants Taylor Hosendove Eligibility for 2021 Season

Skip to main content
    NCAA Grants Oregon Forward Taylor Hosendove Eligibility for 2021 Season

    Hosendove is eligible to play as soon as Saturday against Long Beach State after transferring from Georgia State.
    Author:

    The Oregon Ducks announced on Thursday morning that transfer forward Taylor Hosendove has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and is now fully eligible to play for the Ducks this season.

    Hosendove is eligible to make her Oregon debut Saturday against Long Beach State at Matthew Knight Arena.

    Hosendove’s addition to the roster comes at a great time for the Ducks, with the team struggling to find their footing with key players like Nyara Sabally, Endyia Rogers, and Te-Hina Paopao still sidelined with injuries. However, Head Coach Kelly Graves has expressed his frustrations with the NCAA’s delay on clearing Hosendove, who announced her transfer to Oregon back in May.

    Hosendove’s teammates couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to Matthew Knight Arena. "She’s going to bring a lot of energy,” said fellow Ducks forward Sydney Parrish. “She’s been waiting for this moment for a while. She's been working really hard in practice, so I’m really excited for her.”

    Hosendove started her collegiate career at Clemson, but transferred to Georgia State in 2019 and stayed there for two seasons before relocating again to Eugene. Hosendove’s 2020-21 season was particularly impressive: she led the Georgia State Panthers in scoring, rebounding, field goals made, free throws made, steals, and ranked second in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and assists as well as a spot on the All-Sun Belt Third Team.

    Hosendove’s addition to the active roster is a bright spot in an otherwise tough time for the team. Prior to a narrow win against the Portland Pilots on Saturday, Oregon was on a three-game losing streak. The first two losses came against ranked opponents No. 1 South Carolina and No. 23 South Florida in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. But the last of the three was an embarrassing 64-57 loss to UC Davis on the Ducks' home court.

