QUUUUUACK: Oregon Signs NJCAA All-American

Kelly Graves continues to build out his roster for the upcoming season.

Kelly Graves has struck on the recruiting trail once again.

Northwest Florida State College forward Chanaya Pinto has signed with Oregon, the school announced Tuesday.

Pinto is the third player (Hosendove, Hurst) to sign with the Ducks this offseason after the team saw four players (Shelley, Chavez, Dugalic and Mikesell) transfer to use the rest of their collegiate eligibility elsewhere.

Read more: Ahlise Hurst details Oregon commitment

The 6'1" forward was born in Maputo, Mozambique, and was named an NJCAA All-American each of the past two seasons and led the Raiders to their first national championship in program history.

She started all 26 games in the 2020 season and averaged 14.6 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, and shot 51.4% from the floor (31.0% from 3-point range). Pinto led the team in both scoring and rebounding.

Graves has kept with the theme of adding versatile players to lead the Ducks into battle with other top teams in the Pac-12.

"We're thrilled about adding Chanaya to our program," Graves said of his newest player in a press release. "She is a very versatile player who can shoot it, drive it, finish around the rim, get to the free throw line, and guard multiple positions. She plays with tremendous enthusiasm and has a great passion for the game, and she is a proven winner. I love her international experience, and she's shown a knack for being productive in big games."

Pinto adds herself to the list of former Raiders to find homes in Eugene, joining former Ducks Chris Duarte and Elgin Cook.

Elite talent continues to flock to Eugene and with that the expectations continue to rise for the upcoming season.

