Ahlise Hurst Ready to Chase a National Championship With the Ducks

The Ducks add a proven veteran that will elevate one of the youngest teams in the country.

Fresh off an appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16, the Ducks are looking to reclaim their throne atop the Pac-12.

Following four departures from the program, Kelly Graves added a valuable piece to the puzzle in New Mexico transfer Ahlise Hurst.

Ducks Digest caught up with the newest Duck to learn why Oregon was the call.

The 5'9" Bendigo, Australia, native didn't start her college career quite how she expected to after the coach that recruited her to Albuquerque left before her arrival as a freshman. She knew she was going to have to prove herself and her intense defense quickly became her calling card.

Over three seasons at New Mexico she continued to improve, and an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic presented an opportunity.

"I think it was just the timing. The timing was perfect for everything with the extra COVID year," Hurst told Ducks Digest.

"I feel like it was time for me to take myself to the next level. The Pac-12 is a great conference. Oregon reached out as soon as I went into the portal and it looked like the best fit for me and my game."

As one of the Lobos' top scorers, she had no shortage of suitors after announcing she was looking for a new home.

"Oregon, Indiana, Colorado, Penn State and Syracuse were my top five," she said.

Hurst says a big part of what sold her on the Ducks was the opportunity to help a young team.

"He (Kelly Graves) wanted me to come in and be an impact player for this team," she said of how Graves sold Oregon. "Being a veteran I have a lot of experience and knowledge that can help the team and the younger players."

She says she can see herself fitting in with Graves' squad after watching the Ducks run to the Sweet 16.

"I got to see how they played and moved the ball," Hurst said. "I could see where I could fit when they were playing. It's just exciting this time right now."

During that NCAA Tournament run, she also saw Sedona Prince speak up for equal treatment of female athletes, going viral on TikTok when comparing the women's tournament experience to the men's, particularly with access to exercise equipment.

"That’s amazing and exciting to see someone that uses their platform to try and make a change, which it did make a change," she said. "To see how student athletes including Sedona are using their platform and ability to reach people that certain people can't is amazing."

A big part of her basketball background was her time spent with the Bendigo Spirit of the Australian National Basketball League. She never signed a contract to earn money as a player--a key piece to maintaining amateur status-- but she did practice with the team between ages 14 and 16 as a developmental player.

Playing against professionals at such a young age helped take her game to the next level. One player she recalls working with was Gabrielle Richards, who played at Oregon from 2004 to 2007.

Hurst mentioned that she was also able to connect with Graves in part due to his two years as a Lobo himself, playing for New Mexico from 1985-1987.

Even though she isn't in Eugene yet, she already has her mind set on goals for next season.

"Always have personal goals, but for the team we want to get past that Sweet 16, easy as that. Really want a championship," Hurst said.

She will now go home to Australia before arriving in Eugene in mid August.

Hurst had a message to share with the fans who are ready to root for her and the Ducks in a rocking Matthew Knight Arena next season.

"That I'm so excited and I can't wait to hear y'all scream."

Hurst's 39-point performance against the Oklahoma Sooners in 2018 is a the most by a freshman in Mountain West history, a game in which she knocked down nine 3-pointers.

More from Ducks Digest

[Basketball]: Oregon transfer target Quincy Guerrier down to four schools, sets decision date

[Softball]: Oregon finishes third in final Pac-12 standings

[Baseball]: Ducks rise in polls following sweep of Utah

[Basketball]: Te-Hina Paopao makes cut for USA U19 World Cup Team

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on social media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com