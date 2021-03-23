Oregon Blows out South Dakota in First Round

Oregon won the tip and delivered the opening punch to South Dakota. Kelly Graves had to get creative with the lineup, missing Te-Hina Paopao and Jaz Shelley. The Ducks had a ton of size in the starting five: Taylor Mikesell, Maddie Scherr, Erin Boley, Nyara Sabally, and Sedona Prince got the nod.

Erin Boley was in a groove from the very beginning, knocking down 3-pointers and getting inside for layups. Her scoring effort fueled the Ducks all night, making history and eclipsing 1,000 career points. Sedona Prince also had a strong start, pitching in six points on perfect 3 for 3 shooting in the first half.

The Coyotes had an absolutely brutal first half, scoring only 9 points in the first half. The team shot an unbelievable 0 for 21 in the second quarter.

Oregon led 34-9 at the half.

South Dakota looked like a different team in the second half, outscoring Oregon 20-16 in the third quarter. Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable tried to keep the Coyotes alive, scoring 18 and 15 points respectively.

The Ducks finished the night shooting 50% compared to 22% from South Dakota. Oregon was dominant in the paint, out-scoring South Dakota 36-16 in that category, which could again be attributed to their size advantage.

The Coyotes were able to get the offense going in the second half but the Ducks first half dominance propelled them to the win, 67-47.

Oregon advances to the round of 32 and will face No. 3 seed Georgia.

Final Stats

Erin Boley: 22 pts (9-13 FG, 4-6 3 pt FG), 4 ast, 3 reb

Sedona Prince: 12 pts (5-6 FG), 7 reb, 3 ast

Nyara Sabally: 17 pts (8-12 FG), 5 reb, 3 ast

Taylor Mikesell: 5 pts (2-3 FG, 1-2 3pt FG), 4 reb

Sydney Parrish: 4 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast

Taylor Chavez: 3 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk

Maddie Scherr: 2 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast

Kylee Watson: 2 pts

