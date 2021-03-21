Oregon Football Targets in Action at UA All-America Camp

The camp circuit continues to heat up with the latest major event in Atlanta, Georgia.

Recruiting is one of the many aspects of college football that has been impacted by COVID-19. Many players in the 2021 class had their senior seasons taken away from them and were unable to visit their top schools before making the most important decision of their life.

The current recruiting dead period in place prevents coaches from having in-person interactions with players on campus, at their schools or in their homes. A big fallout of this dead period has been increased difficulty evaluating talent, which makes it hard to build a recruiting class.

While the dead period is in place until at least May 31, 7 on 7 tournaments as well as camps have gradually began to come back, giving recruits a chance to showcase their talent. One such camp is the Under Armour All-America series, which is scheduled for its next stop today in Atlanta.

Mario Cristobal and his staff have been on numerous offering sprees of late, sending out scholarship offers to elite players in the Southeast region in states like Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

Here's a look at the Oregon targets that will be at the camp.

Dayne Shor-OL

Shor is a local kid that has drawn national attention. A 4-star out of King's Ridge Christian School, Shor holds over 30 offers. He recently announced that he will be taking an official visit to Oregon, which shows you he has serious interest in the Ducks.

Other schools that will receive one of the five coveted official visits from the 6-foot-6, 300 pound offensive lineman include USC and Oklahoma.

Watch highlights

Walter Nolen-DT

Nolen is a can't miss defensive tackle prospect from Cordova, Tennessee. Listed at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, the 247Sports composite 5-star holds offers from just about every major school in the country.

Nolen recently included Oregon in his top 10, and the Ducks will need to compete with the big boys if they want to land the blue-chipper. Watch highlights

Deyon Bouie-ATH



Bouie, like Nolen, is another big-time prospect from the Southeast. Also rated a 5-star, the Bainridge, Georgia native primarily plays defensive back and has been committed to the in-state Bulldogs since the fall. However, he does have an Oregon offer and included the Ducks in his final group prior to his commitment.

It'll be hard for the staff to pry him from Kirby Smart's clutches, but it's not over until the ink dries on signing day. Watch highlights

Holden Staes-TE



The Atlanta native won't have to go far to find elite competition, as he will welcome some of the top talent in the country to his home city Sunday. The Westminster High product is ranked No. 7 at his position on the 247Sports composite and holds 25 offers.

Staes de-committed from Penn State last month. Oregon currently has one tight end committed in 4-star Andre Dollar, but could be looking to add another after Hunter Kampmoyer declared for the NFL Draft. Watch highlights

Jaylen Sneed-LB

The Under Amour All-American has an astounding 36 offers, including Oregon. Sneed plays at Hilton Head High School in South Carolina and is one of the best players in his region regardless of position.

He also plays basketball, and is one of the most athletic linebackers you'll find in this class. Watch highlights

Daniel Martin-LB

Martin is an All-American Bowl commit hailing from Marietta, Georgia. Listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, he's always around the ball and has displayed his quickness off the edge and solid tackling ability against national names like Bishop Gorman and Mater Dei.

He's one of the top linebackers in the country with offers from blue-bloods like Clemson, Florida and LSU. Watch highlights

Jamie Felix-RB



Always stocked with a loaded running back room, the Ducks may not sign a tail back in 2022. The staff landed dynamic back Seven McGee and Byron Cardwell--one of the top running backs on the West Coast, late in the cycle.

If they do decide to take a back, Felix is certainly on their radar. The 5-foot-10, 210 pound back recently included Oregon in his top-10. Watch highlights

TJ Dudley-LB

A 4-star linebacker from Alabama, Dudley has good size at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. He possesses great closing speed and has the athleticism to drop back in coverage and lay big hits.

It's hard to see Nick Saban letting an in-state kid leave the state's borders, but Oregon has already tapped into the state in 2022 with 4-star quarterback Tanner Bailey. Watch highlights.

Elijah Pritchett-OL

A massive offensive lineman listed at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds, Pritchett is someone you don't want to line up against. The Columbus, Georgia product has seen his stock continue to climb on the recruiting trail with recent offers from LSU and Louisville this month.

He also has in-state schools Georgia and Georgia Tech vying for his commitment. Watch highlights.

Read more: Oregon Football Recruiting Hotboard

