Players of the Game vs. Idaho State

Oregon opened their official regular season with a dominant 91-34 victory against Idaho State. The previous Big Sky champion Bengals were crushed from start to finish, as the Ducks held a 30-point lead going into halftime. With the game under control for Oregon, here are the three players of the game.

Sedona Prince - Forward

Prince shoots during the Idaho State game. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Prince is continuing to remind people why she's one of the most popular players in the country. She was absolutely dominant on both sides of the ball and led the Ducks in scoring with 18 points off of a phenomenal 9-for-10 shooting. The junior also added three rebounds and two assists to her performance.

Prince is going to be huge for the Ducks this season, just like she was during the NCAA tournament last season. With 18 points, she was just four points off from her career high of 22.

Nyara Sabally - Forward

Sabally sizes up an Idaho State defender at Matthew Knight Arena. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Sabally is another player that picked up right where she left off last year. She started the season on a high note with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. She shot an impressive 6-for-9 from the field and was 1-for-1 from behind the arc.

While her performance was great, it's unclear if she'll miss any time after sustaining a knee injury in the third quarter. She went to the locker room but would eventually return to the bench with ice on her knee. She would not return for the rest of the game, but Kelly Graves said after the game that he thinks she'll be okay, but wasn't terribly confident given how hard injuries have hit the team so early in the season.

Maddie Scherr - Guard

Scherr brings the ball up the court against Idaho State. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Scherr had the important task of leading an offense that saw two guards go down with injuries before the season opener in Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao. While the exact return time isn’t known for those two, it will likely be a couple weeks before they return.

Scherr didn’t let that distract her from running the offense. She led the Ducks in assists with five dimes and added 14 points, four rebounds and a block as well. Her 14 points were a career high.

Final Thoughts

These three players have the potential to be big for the Ducks this season. Just these three players alone combined to score 46 points, which was 12 more points than the entire Idaho State team combined. While Oregon will play far more superior teams later into the season, these three will be crucial for the Ducks moving forward.

The Ducks shot 61% from the field against the Bengals, which is a fantastic shooting night. While the Ducks won’t be able to shoot this well every game, it was fun to watch them show their potential.

