WATCH: Sedona Prince Discusses Solid Performance in Win vs. Idaho State

    • November 10, 2021
    WATCH: Sedona Prince Discusses Blowout Win vs. Idaho State

    The Ducks' star forward led the team with 18 points, knocking down nine of her 10 field goals in the 91-34 victory.
    Sedona Prince is off to a hot start in the 2021-22 regular season as she dropped a team-high 18 points to lead the No. 13 Oregon Ducks past Idaho State 91-34 on Tuesday.

    She spoke to the media after the game about playing in front of fans at Matthew Knight Arena, her performance, as well as the team's mindset heading into the game against a team that qualified for the NCAA Tournament a season ago.

    No. 13 Oregon Routs Idaho State 91-34 in Regular Season Opener

