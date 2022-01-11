Oregon vs. Arizona State Postponed

The Ducks and Sundevils have yet to receive a new date for a game.

The Oregon Women’s Basketball Team announced Monday afternoon that their game against Arizona State set for Jan. 13 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Arizona State Program.

Both teams are working to reschedule the matchup. The Ducks will still host the No. 7-ranked Arizona Wildcats two days later on Jan. 15 at planned.

Before the postponement, Oregon’s matchup against ASU would have been their first Pac-12 home game of the year, and the first of a three-game home stand. A game against the Sun Devils would have been a nice breather for Head Coach Kelly Graves and his squad.

The Ducks are just returning to Eugene after a road trip that included a hard-fought loss to reigning champions and No. 2-ranked Stanford. Without the ASU game, Oregon will face back-to-back top-10 opponents in No. 7 Arizona and No. 10 Connecticut.

It’s not all bad for the Ducks, though.

The team now has a five-day break from playing games, which is pretty hard to come by in the thick of conference play. Oregon will be hoping for some help from their own COVID-19 protocols. The five extra days should help forward Sedona Prince to be activated from protocol and return to the Oregon lineup before two of the biggest games of the year.

The Arizona schools are coming off two drastically different seasons last year. Arizona’s 13-4 regular season record gave the Wildcats a No. 3 seed in March Madness, where they went all the way to the championship game before eventually falling to conference rival Stanford for the third time in the season.

Arizona State had a 12-12 final record, earning a birth in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

