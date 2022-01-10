Report: USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart Enters Transfer Portal

USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart Enters Transfer Portal per Report
USC true freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, including On3's Matt Zenitz.
Dart played in six games for the Trojans in 2021 and threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns against five interceptions to go along with a 62.4 completion percentage. He also added 43 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Dart was a late riser in the recruiting rankings coming out of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. He earned 4-star status and chose the Trojans over competing offers from BYU, Arizona State and UCLA among others.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound passer becomes the second USC quarterback to enter the transfer portal this offseason after veteran Kedon Slovis transferred to Pittsburgh. This move is significant primarily due to other names that have entered the transfer portal this offseason, specifically Caleb Williams, who shined for Lincoln Riley during the last season at Oklahoma after replacing Spencer Rattler, who's since landed at South Carolina.
If Dart does in fact end up finding another home, this could serve as an indication that Williams will follow Riley to his new school, a trend we've already seen reflected directly on the recruiting trail in the 2022 and 2023 classes.
Miller Moss is the only remaining scholarship quarterback on USC's roster, and the team has yet to sign a quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class after Devin Brown, coincidentally also from Corner Canyon, flipped his commitment from the Trojans to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
One destination that could be worth keeping an eye on is West Virginia, which just announced the hire of USC's former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
Oregon officially announces hire of Tosh Lupoi as defensive coordinator, linebackers coach
