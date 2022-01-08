Oregon vs. Oregon State Rescheduled

The Ducks and Beavers rivalry game will be played on a new date.

The Ducks and Beavers will have to wait two more nights before they face off on the court.

This season’s first installment of Oregon-Oregon State men’s basketball has been moved from Saturday to Monday night in Corvallis, according to a university press release Saturday.

It’s the second game that has been postponed thanks to COVID-19 Protocols within the Ducks Program. Just four days ago, Oregon called off a matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena for the same reason. The Colorado-Oregon game has yet to be rescheduled.

There is never a good time for a COVID outbreak, but this one is particularly untimely for Coach Dana Altman and the Ducks. Ideally, Oregon would have played three conference games in the first week of the new year. Before health and safety protocols took out the latter two games of the week, Oregon took down the Utah Utes 79-66 on New Year’s Day thanks to a career-high 26 points from Will Richardson.

Oregon State will enter Gill Coliseum Monday night on a two-game win streak, also picking up a win against Utah at home on December 30. But don’t let that fool you. OSU’s start to the 2021-22 season has been nothing short of horrendous after an Elite Eight run last March.

The Beavs currently stand at 3-10, losing ten straight games after winning the opener against Portland State.

The Battle for Oregon was a draw last season. The Beavers took game one in Eugene, and the Ducks got revenge in Corvallis a month and a half later. Needless to say, neither of Oregon’s top programs will be happy with the start to the 21-22 campaign; the Ducks are coming off a Pac-12 regular season championship, and the Beavers are reminiscing on a great March Madness run.

The longtime rivals will be ready to get the season back on track in a Monday night showdown.

