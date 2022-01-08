2022 DE/LB Cyrus Moss Announces College Commitment

Skip to main content
2022 Defensive End/Linebacker Cyrus Moss Announces College Commitment

It came down to Oregon, Arizona State, Miami, USC, and Alabama for the Adidas All-American.

2022 defensive end/linebacker Cyrus Moss has committed to Miami. He announced his decision during the Adidas All-American game. 

Moss choice the Canes from a top five that included Alabama, Arizona State, Miami, Oregon and USC. Miami got the last visit from Moss, who flew across the country after spending some time in Los Angeles visiting the Trojans on that same weekend. 

His time in Miami was incredibly short, but it gave him enough time to see former Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal in his new digs in Coral Gables. 

Moss found himself in a unique situation indeed, after being recruited by Cristobal at Oregon shortly after the Pac-12 Championship game when he was visited at home in Las Vegas. Then, just over a week later he was being pitched to become the next Gregory Rosseau at Miami and to play for the green and orange under the adidas brand. 

All of Moss' primary recruiters at Oregon are now on Cristobal's staff in Miami after Joe Salave'a and Cody Woodiel reunited in Florida. 

Defensive line still remains a major position of focus for Oregon in 2022, particularly at the edge position with the departure of Kayvon Thibodeaux.

2023 WR Jaden Greathouse Hopes to Visit Oregon Following Offer

