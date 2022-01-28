Oregon vs. UCLA Postponed

No reason was immediately given as to why the game was delayed.

Oregon's game against the UCLA Bruins Friday has been postponed just over 24 hours before tipoff. According to a press release, additional information as to a rescheduled date will be announced later, but it is unclear why the game was postponed.

Oregon will host USC (9-7, 2-4 in Pac-12) on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. The Ducks (12-5, 4-1 Pac-12) have won their last five games, including most recently against Utah on Wednesday in a 70-66 slugfest.

