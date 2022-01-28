Oregon vs. UCLA Postponed

Oregon's Game vs. UCLA Postponed
Oregon's game against the UCLA Bruins Friday has been postponed just over 24 hours before tipoff. According to a press release, additional information as to a rescheduled date will be announced later, but it is unclear why the game was postponed.
Oregon will host USC (9-7, 2-4 in Pac-12) on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. The Ducks (12-5, 4-1 Pac-12) have won their last five games, including most recently against Utah on Wednesday in a 70-66 slugfest.
