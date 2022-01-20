Oregon vs. Utah Rescheduled for January 26

The game was supposed to be played on Dec. 31 in Eugene but was delayed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Oregon and Utah women’s basketball programs announced Wednesday that their postponed game has been rescheduled for Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. in Eugene.

The original schedule had the Ducks hosting the Utes on New Year’s Eve, but the game was postponed with no immediate date given for a new date along with a few other Ducks games around the start of the new year. Unlike Oregon’s games with non-conference opponents like Northwestern that had to be canceled for COVID-19 reasons, the Utah game successfully was rescheduled.

The Ducks have inadvertently earned a longer home stretch than originally planned thanks to the rapid rescheduling and postponing that has plagued the 2021-22 season. The stay-cation for the Ducks starts on the 26th against the Utes, then the Los Angeles schools of UCLA and USC come to town that same weekend.

Oregon is quite a different team now than it was on New Year’s Eve when it was supposed to play Utah. Back in 2021, this version of Kelly Graves’s Ducks endured losses to tough teams like No. 1 South Carolina and No. 23 South Florida, as well as losses to not-so-tough teams like UC Davis.

Now, the Ducks are soaring once again with a 4-1 record since the calendar flipped to 2022. It was a hugely successful Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend for the Ducks, as they were named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Team of the Week after taking down back-to-back top-10 teams in No. 7 Arizona and No. 10 Connecticut in front of a roaring Matthew Knight Arena.

Utah has played two fewer games than Oregon on the season thanks to a flurry of postponements. The Utes have only gotten one shot at a conference opponent, and unluckily for them that opponent was No. 2 Stanford. However, Utah showed real fight and only lost by 10 points to the reigning champs - better than the 12-point loss Stanford handed Oregon just over a week ago.

For their next match, the Ducks travel north to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies (5-5, 0-2 Pac-12) on Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Utes head to Tucson where another tough test is waiting for them in No. 10 Arizona on Friday. Utah will stay in the Grand Canyon State for a few days for a game with Arizona State on Sunday before heading up to Eugene.

