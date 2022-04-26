Skip to main content

De'Vion Harmon Enters Transfer Portal, per Report

The Ducks lose a member of their starting backcourt.

Oregon junior guard De'Vion Harmon has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Travis Branham of 247 Sports.

Harmon spent one season with Oregon after transferring from Oklahoma, where he played for the Sooners for two seasons. The news of his transfer comes nearly three weeks after he initially announced his intention to return to Oregon in 2022-23.

Harmon appeared in all 35 games for the Ducks last season, starting 34. He played the most minutes out of any player on the team and was third on the team with 10.8 points per game. He scored in double figures in 21 games, including a season-high 21 points against Stanford on Feb. 10. He also finished second on the team shooting at a 36.7% clip from beyond the arc.

De'Vion Harmon

devion-harmon-vs-ucla-full

Harmon's departure is one of several to come from this offseason. Franck Kepnang and Isaac Johnson entered the transfer portal, while Eric Williams Jr. decided to turn pro. Jacob Young exhausted the remainder of his eligibility.

The Ducks may be without their starting backcourt from the 2021-22 season depending on Will Richardson's decision. The three-year guard has yet to announce his intentions for next season.

Oregon also lost Assistant Coach Chris Crutchfield, who accepted the head coach position at Omaha.

Oregon's backcourt will look significantly different regardless of Richardson's decision. 5-star 2022 signee Dior Johnson will arrive with plenty of expectations to be the next great Oregon point guard, while JUCO guard Tyrone Williams and Brennan Rigsby will give the Ducks some dynamic scorers and shooters. Colorado transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy is also a strong candidate to step into a starting role.

