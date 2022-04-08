Skip to main content

Oregon Hires Chuck Martin as Assistant Coach

Martin has spent more than 20 years as a coach, including the last five at South Carolina.

Dana Altman has hired Chuck Martin as an assistant coach. The addition was first reported by CBS's Jon Rothstein and later announced by Oregon.

Martin will fill the void left by Chris Crutchfield, who accepted the head coaching position at Omaha after one season at Oregon. Martin comes from South Carolina, where he worked under Frank Martin for five years.

"We are really excited to have Coach Martin join our staff," Altman said in a press release. "Coach Martin has had success in some of the most competitive leagues in the country and has helped develop some great players over the years."

One of those leagues he found success in was the Big Ten, serving as an assistant at Indiana for three seasons under Tom Crean. He helped lead the Hoosiers to two NCAA Tournament berths, including a Sweet 16 run in 2015-16.

Martin spent one year in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder as a scout in 2013-14, earning the position after a five-year run as the head coach at Marist. He is the second-longest tenured head coach in the history of the program.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oregon Football Helmet
Play
Recruiting

REPORT: Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers Enters Transfer Portal

Two offensive linemen have elected to transfer since the start of spring ball

Ducks Digest
devon-allen-oregon-pro-day
Play
Pro Ducks

Devon Allen Signs With Philadelphia Eagles

Allen nets an NFL contract after impressing scouts at Oregon's Pro Day just last week

Ducks Digest
tevita-pomee-oregon-visit
Play
Recruiting

QUAACK: 2023 DL Tevita Pome'e Commits to Oregon

The momentum on the recruiting trail is revived in Eugene with the first prep commitment since January

Ducks Digest

Before his lone stretch as a head coach at the Division I level, Martin served short stints as an assistant with Memphis, St. John's, Drexel, UMass, and Manhattan. He found the most success at Memphis, helping John Calipari lead the Tigers to a program-record 38 wins and a national championship game appearance in 2008. 

After seven years with the same coaching staff alongside him, Altman has had to replace an assistant coach for the second straight offseason. Tony Stubblefield took over the DePaul program last season and was succeeded by Crutchfield.

Now, Martin follows Crutchfield and brings more than 20 years of success to an Oregon program looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22 season.

It's perhaps also worth noting that Oregon is one of six schools still in the running for South Carolina transfer Devin Carter.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Oregon Football Helmet
Recruiting

REPORT: Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers Enters Transfer Portal

By Dylan Reubenking2 hours ago
devon-allen-oregon-pro-day
Pro Ducks

Devon Allen Signs With Philadelphia Eagles

By Dylan Reubenking4 hours ago
tevita-pomee-oregon-visit
Recruiting

QUAACK: 2023 DL Tevita Pome'e Commits to Oregon

By Dylan Reubenking5 hours ago
Dante Dowdell Oregon Throne 1
Recruiting

RB Dante Dowdell Raves About Oregon Visit, Plans to Return

By Max Torres16 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Chanaya Pinto UC Davis
Recruiting

Chanaya Pinto Enters Transfer Portal

By Dylan Reubenking17 hours ago
Devin Carter
Recruiting

Oregon a Top Landing Spot for South Carolina Transfer Devin Carter

By Max Torres19 hours ago
Seven McGee Colorado Touchdown
Football

Three Oregon Ducks That Will Benefit Most From Kenny Dillingham's Offense

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 7, 2022
Member Exclusive
Alex Forsyth Oregon Spring Practice
Football

WATCH: Alex Forsyth Talks Oregon Offensive Line Under Adrian Klemm

By Max TorresApr 7, 2022