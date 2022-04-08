Martin has spent more than 20 years as a coach, including the last five at South Carolina.

Dana Altman has hired Chuck Martin as an assistant coach. The addition was first reported by CBS's Jon Rothstein and later announced by Oregon.

Martin will fill the void left by Chris Crutchfield, who accepted the head coaching position at Omaha after one season at Oregon. Martin comes from South Carolina, where he worked under Frank Martin for five years.

"We are really excited to have Coach Martin join our staff," Altman said in a press release. "Coach Martin has had success in some of the most competitive leagues in the country and has helped develop some great players over the years."

One of those leagues he found success in was the Big Ten, serving as an assistant at Indiana for three seasons under Tom Crean. He helped lead the Hoosiers to two NCAA Tournament berths, including a Sweet 16 run in 2015-16.

Martin spent one year in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder as a scout in 2013-14, earning the position after a five-year run as the head coach at Marist. He is the second-longest tenured head coach in the history of the program.

Before his lone stretch as a head coach at the Division I level, Martin served short stints as an assistant with Memphis, St. John's, Drexel, UMass, and Manhattan. He found the most success at Memphis, helping John Calipari lead the Tigers to a program-record 38 wins and a national championship game appearance in 2008.

After seven years with the same coaching staff alongside him, Altman has had to replace an assistant coach for the second straight offseason. Tony Stubblefield took over the DePaul program last season and was succeeded by Crutchfield.

Now, Martin follows Crutchfield and brings more than 20 years of success to an Oregon program looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22 season.

It's perhaps also worth noting that Oregon is one of six schools still in the running for South Carolina transfer Devin Carter.

