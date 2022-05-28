Couisnard comes to Eugene after three seasons in Columbia with the Gamecocks.

Oregon men’s basketball continues to make their presence felt as a transfer destination. The Ducks picked up transfer guard Jeraine Couisnard, from South Carolina earlier this month, but his signing became official on Friday.

"Jermaine continues to grow as a player and is a tough guard with experience against high-level competition," said Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman in a press. "He is the type of player that will fit in well here at Oregon and we're excited to have him."

A 6-foot-4 guard, Couisnard can initiate offense from all three levels. At South Carolina he led the Gamecocks in scoring and assists in 2021-2022 with 12 points and 3.2 assists per game.

Jermaine Couisnard on his official visit to Oregon.

Oregon Guard Jermaine Couisnard © Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Jermaine Couisnard averaged 11.4 points per game with South Carolina in 2021.

Oregon Guard Jermaine Couisnard © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Jermaine Couisnard drives against Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament.

Oregon will be without Jacob Young, who used all of his college eligibility, as well as guards Eric Williams Jr. and Devion Harmon, who have transferred to San Diego and Texas Tech respectively. Point guard Will Richardson, who led the Ducks in scoring last season with 14.1 points per game, is still undecided on his status for the 2022, with his name still in the NBA Draft.

Cousinard averaged over 10 points in each of his seasons at South Carolina. He will have two years of eligibility once he arrives in Eugene.

A talented veteran, Couisnard will compete for a starting role in a competitive back court. Oregon is already slated to add four-star Dior Johnson and transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy who averaged 11.1 point per game last season at Colorado. Oregon also gains Brennan Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points per game last season at Northwest Florida State College and JUCO transfer, as well as Tyrone Williams who last year led all JUCO scorers with 27.7 points per game.

Couisnard will bring a veteran presence to a team that is going to lack experience playing together. Oregon will learn by June 1 if Richardson will return to Eugene for another season or stay in the NBA Draft.

