The Ducks will fail to qualify for the Pac-12 Tournament for just the second time in the last 10 years.

Oregon's rocky season will not result in a trip to the Big Dance as Colorado defeated the Ducks 80-69 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Head Coach Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the game to look back at the season and playing for the NIT.

