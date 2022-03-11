Skip to main content

WATCH: Dana Altman, Quincy Guerrier, Rivaldo Soares React to 80-69 Loss in Pac-12 Quarterfinals to Colorado

The Ducks will fail to qualify for the Pac-12 Tournament for just the second time in the last 10 years.

Oregon's rocky season will not result in a trip to the Big Dance as Colorado defeated the Ducks 80-69 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Head Coach Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the game to look back at the season and playing for the NIT.

