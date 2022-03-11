WATCH: Dana Altman, Quincy Guerrier, Rivaldo Soares React to 80-69 Loss in Pac-12 Quarterfinals to Colorado
The Ducks will fail to qualify for the Pac-12 Tournament for just the second time in the last 10 years.
Oregon's rocky season will not result in a trip to the Big Dance as Colorado defeated the Ducks 80-69 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.
Head Coach Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the game to look back at the season and playing for the NIT.
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Oregon's Run in Pac-12 Tournament Ends with 80-69 Loss to Colorado in Quarterfinals
The Ducks' offense failed to pick up where it left off on Wednesday — a theme of their 2021-22 season
The Latest on Justin Flowe as Spring Ball Gets Underway
Oregon's freshman phenom linebacker only played one game in 2021
Christmas in March: Dan Lanning Dialed In as Spring Practice Kicks Off
The primary takeaways from Lanning on day one of spring ball
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox