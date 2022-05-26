Skip to main content

Oregon Football 2022 Non-Conference Kickoff Times Announced

The Ducks kickoff times for Oregon's first two home game times are out, along with a date change for Oregon vs Oregon State.

Today marks 100 days until the Dan Lanning era officially kicks off in Atlanta, GA on Sep. 3 against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. As previously announced, that game will be at 12:30pm PT on ABC.

Oregon’s two other non-conference games were announced today. Their week two matchup against Eastern Washington will be a 5:30pm PT kickoff on Pac-12 Network. The following week is a big-time home date against the BYU Cougars, who have been ranked each of the past two seasons. That game will be a 12:30pm PT kick at Autzen Stadium and will be broadcast on FOX.

Bo Nix & Sean Dollars

IMG_1225

Nix hands off to Dollars during the Oregon spring game.

Brown celebrates an interception during the Oregon spring game.

Oregon LB Keith Brown

Brown celebrates an interception during the Oregon spring game.

The Pac-12 also announced a scheduling change for the Oregon @ Oregon State rivalry game, moving it back a day from Black Friday to Saturday, Nov. 26. That game will be broadcast on one of ESPN’s family of networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU). The move is likely connected to the Phil Knight Invitational basketball tournament in Portland, making it so there is no longer a conflict between the men’s and women’s Thanksgiving basketball tournament and the rivalry football game.

All of these announcements came as a part of college footballs’ early season and special dates game time announcements. All other games will be announced either six days or 12 days prior to the game being played, per the Pac-12 television contracts with ESPN and FOX.

